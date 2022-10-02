Who is Jacques Torres? French pastry chef is all set to return as a judge in Netflix’s Nailed It! Season 7

Netflix's hit bake-off series, Nailed It! is set to premiere its seventh installment on Saturday, October 5, 2022. Jacques Torres, a 63-year-old pastry chef, and chocolatier who serves as Dean of Pastry Arts at the International Culinary Center will host the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favourite Netflix shows – Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!”

Jacques Torres from Nailed It! started working as a pastry chef at 15

Torres, a Bandol native, was inspired at a young age to pursue a culinary career. He was so taken with the pastry-making process that he began his first apprenticeship as a pastry chef at Bandol's best pastry shop.

His dedication and hard work paid off after three years. In 1980, he accepted a position with two-star Michelin chef Jacques Maximin at the Hotel Negresco in Nice, France.

Jacques eventually rose to the position of Executive Pastry Chef, a position that took him around the world for eight years. In 1986, at the age of 26, the pastry chef received the prestigious M.O.F. (Meilleur Ouvrier de France) Medal in Pastry. Till date, he is the youngest pastry chef in history to earn the distinction.

He moved to the United States in 1988 to work as the Corporate Pastry Chef for Ritz Carlton Hotels in Atlanta, Georgia. Sirio Maccioni, the legendary restaurateur, invited Jacques to work as the Executive Pastry Chef at his world-famous restaurant, Le Cirque, in New York City in 1989. For 11 years, Jacques was able to serve his magical and memorable desserts to presidents, kings, and celebrities at the iconic restaurant.

Furthermore, the Nailed It! host proudly served as Dean of Pastry Arts at the award-winning International Culinary Center for thirty years before it closed in December 2020. He developed the curriculum for the fast-track Professional Pastry Arts programme and provided internship opportunities to ICC pastry students.

During his time at Le Cirque, Jacques released a 52 episode Public Television series, Dessert Circus with Jacques Torres, along with two companion cookbooks, Dessert Circus: Extraordinary Desserts You Can Make At Home (William Morrow), and Dessert Circus At Home (William Morrow).

Apart from being a host in Nailed It! , Torres also hosted a television series, Chocolate with Jacques Torres, on the Food Network for three years. In 2008, he released his third cookbook, A Year in Chocolate (Stewart, Tabori and Chang).

Throughout his career, the Nailed It! host has received numerous awards. In 1994, he bagged The James Beard Pastry Chef of the Year Award and was inducted into The James Beard Who’s Who of American Food & Beverage Award in 2003. In 2016, Dessert Professional Magazine felicitated him in the Chocolate Hall of Fame. In the same year was awarded the highest honour in France, The Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Nailed It! Season 7 on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on Netflix. Season 7 of Nailed It! will feature a new batch of contestants who will go neck-to-neck to win the challenges assigned to them by the judges and celebrity guests as well.

