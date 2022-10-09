Netflix's Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition: Meet the two judges and host Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye

On September 28, Netflix released the trailer for its newest cooking show, Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition, which will release its episodes on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The first season will consist of eight episodes of 30 minutes and will feature home cooks making delicious food using the Easy-Bake oven and showcasing their culinary skills to win the title and cash prize.

Easy-Bake Battle is hosted by Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and will be judged by Kristen Kish of Iron Chef and Nailed It! judge Jacques Torres. The home chefs in the reality cooking competition will compete against each other in two savory and sweet challenges, with each battle earning the winner $25,000. Therefore, the winner has the chance to win up to $100,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Life is complicated, but cooking doesn’t have to be! Enter Easy-Bake Battle, a new culinary competition series inspired by Hasbro’s iconic Easy-Bake Oven, featuring skilled and ultra clever home cooks, all with a ton of heart and soul, facing off and using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to prove who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food."

More details on the Easy-Bake Battle host and judges

Antoni Porowski, who will be joined by guest judges Kristen Kish and Jacques Torres, helped pitch and develop the format of the series. According to Netflix's VP of Nonfiction Content Jenn Levy's statement to Variety, Antoni being the resident foodie on the hit show Queer Eye, helped them make the easy decision to join forces with him:

"We got to know Antoni on Queer Eye and we always knew there was more to do with him. He makes food super accessible."

1) Antoni Porowski

Antoni Porowski is a Canadian TV celebrity, bestselling author, chef, actor, model, and restaurateur. The star rose to fame and became a well-known figure after playing a food and wine expert in the critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning reality series Queer Eye. The self-taught cook "brings with him a lifelong passion of food."

The Easy-Bake Battle host is also a New York Times Bestselling Author. His first cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen, was released in the Fall of 2019 and debuted at #2 on the list. His second cookbook, Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner, was released in September 2021.

Antoni has currently teamed up with ABC’s Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to develop a romantic comedy film titled Boys and Girls, which is "loosely based on Antoni’s real-life dating experiences as a sexually fluid man entitled Girls and Boys."

2) Kristen Kish

Kristen Kish was the winner of Top Chef Season 10, becoming the second female chef ever to have won the competition. She was born in Seoul, South Korea, and was adopted by a Michigan family when she was only four months old. Her interest in cooking began when she was five-years-old, watching the cooking show Great Chefs in the World on Discovery Channel.

Kristen was one of the co-hosts for Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. The Easy-Bake Battle judge had previously participated in Iron Chef Showdown: Battle Beantown, where she beat Matt Jennings but lost to Jose Garces.

3) Jacques Torres

The 63-year-old pastry chef and chocolatier is a recurring judge on Netflix's cooking competition Nailed It!. He also serves as Dean of Pastry Arts at the International Culinary Center. From a young age, he was inspired to make a culinary career and worked hard to make his way up on the scale.

In 1986, when Jacques was just 26, he received the prestigious M.O.F. (Meilleur Ouvrier de France) Medal in Pastry. He is the youngest pastry chef in history to earn the accolade. The Easy-Bake Battle judge also bagged The James Beard Pastry Chef of the Year Award in 1994 and was inducted into The James Beard Who’s Who of American Food & Beverage Award in 2003.

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition is produced by Hasbro’s eOne. Daniel Calin serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Antoni Porowski, Tara Long, and Geno McDermott for eOne and Wes Kauble.

Poll : 0 votes