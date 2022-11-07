Why did Gigi Hadid quit Twitter? Fans stand with the supermodel as she calls the platform a "cesspool of hate and bigotry"

American model Gigi Hadid garnered fans' support online after she announced her exit from Twitter days after Elon Musk bought the platform.

The 27-year-old star took to her Instagram stories and shared a post by Egyptian journalist Ayman Mohyeldin where he uploaded a screenshot of a former Twitter employee who was recently laid off. In the same IG story, she wrote:

"I deactivated my Twitter account today. For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry. Only sorry to the fans, who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter."

Gigi Hadid News @GigiHadidInfos



“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry.

Only sorry to the fans, who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter” #Update | Gigi Hadid decided to permanently delete her Twitter account.“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry.Only sorry to the fans, who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter” #Update | Gigi Hadid decided to permanently delete her Twitter account. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry.Only sorry to the fans, who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter” https://t.co/HK30R52gzL

Moreover, she added that Twitter is not a "safe place for anyone" and it might do more good than harm.

Twitter hailed Gigi Hadid for her remarks and exit from the platform

After news of Gigi Hadid leaving Elon Musk's Twitter went viral, several fans hailed the model and supported her decision. Calling her a "queen," one user also stated that they might do the same in the coming days.

Enyoncé @Dejahive @PopBase I stand with her, I’m going to quit stan tw @PopBase I stand with her, I’m going to quit stan tw

Gigi Hadid joins the bandwagon of celebrities who have bid goodbye to Twitter

Gigi Hadid is not the only celebrity who has called out Elon Musk's newly owned social media platform. Personalities such as Toni Braxton, Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles, Ken Olin, Téa Leoni, etc., have also bid farewell to Twitter after Musk implemented new rules and regulations on the site.

On October 29, Braxton announced her exit and wrote:

"I'm shocked and appalled at some of the "free speech" I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC."

Toni Braxton @tonibraxton I'm shocked and appalled at some of the "free speech" I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC. I'm shocked and appalled at some of the "free speech" I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.

Shonda Rhimes also left the platform on the same day as Braxton, writing:

"Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye."

shonda rhimes @shondarhimes Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye. Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.

Sara Bareilles also chimed in, stating that Twitter is just not for her:

"Welp. It's been fun Twitter. I'm out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one's just not for me."

Sara Bareilles @SaraBareilles 🏼 Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me. Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me. ❤️🙏🏼

Producer Ken Onlin also tweeted that he is leaving the platform and added that the move comes with "no judgement."

Ken Olin @kenolin1

I’m out of here. No judgement.

Let’s keep the faith.

Let’s protect our democracy.

Let’s try to be kinder.

Let’s try to save the planet.

Let’s try to be more generous.

Let’s look to find peace in the world.

Hey all -I’m out of here. No judgement.Let’s keep the faith.Let’s protect our democracy.Let’s try to be kinder.Let’s try to save the planet.Let’s try to be more generous.Let’s look to find peace in the world. Hey all -I’m out of here. No judgement. Let’s keep the faith.Let’s protect our democracy.Let’s try to be kinder.Let’s try to save the planet.Let’s try to be more generous.Let’s look to find peace in the world. 💙

The mass departure from Twitter comes days after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion deal and bought the social media platform. He also announced a monthly subscription of $8 for users to attain the blue verification check mark on the social media platform.

Elon Musk recently tweeted that the platform was losing $4 million every day. Following this, he fired 50 percent of the Twitter staff with an email stating that the layoffs were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.” The memo read:

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.

Further continuing:

"We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted.”

Elon Musk also stated that the social media site would form a "content moderation council" to include varied viewpoints on Twitter.

Poll : 0 votes