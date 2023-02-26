Next in Fashion 2023 hosts: Meet Gigi Hadid and Tan France

Next in Fashion season 2 is set to premiere soon and will showcase 12 new designers as they attempt to make a mark in the fashion world with the competition. The contestants will be joined by supermodel Gigi Hadid and designer Tan France, who will serve as co-hosts for the upcoming season.

Offering a brief synopsis of the show, Netflix’s Tudum reads:

"Next in Fashion is returning to the runway with Tan France and a shiny new co-host, Gigi Hadid. The duo are searching for the next big name in fashion — but really, think of them more as your ultrachic, tough-but-kind fairy godparents."

Next in Fashion season 2 will premiere on Friday, March 3, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

Next in Fashion season 2 co-hosts’ careers explored

Ready to co-host the upcoming season of Next in Fashion, are one of the highest-paid models in the world, Gigi Hadid, and the famous designer from Queer Eye, Tan France. Both have made a mark in the fashion world and are ready to find the next big designer through the Netflix show.

Gigi Hadid

The American model and reality television personality is one of the highest-paid models in the world and has a net worth of $30 million. She is signed with many brands including Maybelline, Evian, BMW, Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, and more and earns an impressive $9 million to $10 million per year.

The American model was born Jelena Noura Hadid in Los Angeles in April 1995. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, is a former cast member of RHOBH, while her father developed the Ritz Carlton hotels.

Gigi’s career as a model started at the tender age of two when she was discovered by Paul Marciano and modeled for Baby Guess. However, that was her only gig until she was a little older and returned to work for the brand in 2012. She signed with IMG Models the following year, and the year after that, she debuted at New York Fashion Week, walking for the Desigual show.

This was followed by the Next in Fashion co-host appearing on the cover of CR Fashion Book Magazine and working on multiple Tom Ford campaigns.

In 2015, she was named Model of the Year and became a brand ambassador for Maybelline. That same year, she walked for Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors, Jean Paul, and many more.

Tan France

Pakistani-British-American designer, television personality and author Tanveer Wasim "Tan" France is famous for his stint as a fashion expert in Queer Eye. The 39-year-old designer has worked for many labels as a designer, director, and even in the manufacturing departments of popular brands such as Zara and Bershka while in the U.K. His net worth currently stands at $8 million.

Tan made his way to America in 2009 and immigrated in 2015 when he was working as Shade Clothing’s company director before he launched his own company, Kingdom & State. In 2016, Tan France co-founded Rachel Parcell Inc before selling it with plans to retire.

The Next in Fashion season 2 co-host appeared in Netflix’s Queer Eye which was renewed for season 7 in 2022. He then featured as a host in Dressing Funny, followed by an episode of Big Mouth.

Tune in on Friday, March 3, at 3:01 am ET to watch the season premiere of Next in Fashion season 2 on Netflix.

