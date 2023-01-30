All Netflix and Disney+ releases in February 2023

Netflix and Disney+ are currently two of the most coveted streaming sites in the world. The two streaming giants dominated the previous year and started off well in the first month of 2023. With the second month of 2023, both Netflix and Disney+ are ready to bring another full platter to the rapidly growing OTT market.

While Netflix will be airing a wide variety of shows and films, Disney+ will be airing a good number of MCU projects.

While both Netflix and Disney+ have a lot of content, not all of them will premiere at the same time. Below, we’ve compiled a list of all the shows and films coming from Netflix and Disney+ in February 2023.

All the content coming to Netflix (February 2023)

Available February 1:

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6

Gunther's Millions

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy's Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Available February 2:

Freeridge

Available February 3:

Class

Infiesto

Stromboli

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

Available February 6:

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Available February 8:

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Available February 9:

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You: Season 4: Part 1

Available February 10:

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

Love to Hate You

Your Place or Mine

Available February 13:

Squared Love All Over Again

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 14:

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

In Love All Over Again

Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match

Re/Member

Available February 15:

#NoFilter

African Queens: Njinga

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

Available February 16:

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3

Available February 17:

A Girl and an Astronaut

Community Squad

Ganglands: Season 2

Unlocked

Available February 19:

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

Available February 20:

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 22:

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays

Triptych

Available February 23:

Call Me Chihiro

Outer Banks: Season 3

Available February 24:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

Oddballs: Season 2

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From?

Available February 27:

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 28:

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

American Pickers: Season 15

Perfect Match

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

All the content coming to Disney+ (February 2023)

Available February 1:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dead End Express (Season 1)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-3)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 3 episodes)

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 206, “Tribe”

National Treasure: Edge Of History – Episode 9

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 2

Available February 3

Clan of the Meerkats

Life Below Zero (Season 19)

Water and Power: A California Heist

Available February 8

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

7 Toughest Days (Season 1)

Arranged (Season 1)

Celebrity House Hunting (Season 1)

Dance Moms (Seasons 1, 2, 7)

Dance Moms: Miami (Season 1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons 1,2)

Forged in Fire (Season 4)

Ghost Hunters (Seasons 1,2)

Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 5 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (Seasons 1,2)

Ice Road Truckers (Season 11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (Season 2)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, 7 episodes)

The Owl House (Season 3, 1 episode)

The Proof Is Out There (Seasons 1, 2)

Rescue Cam (Season 1)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (Season 1)

Storage Wars: Miami (Season 1)

Storage Wars: New York (Seasons 1, 2)

Storage Wars (Season 14)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 207, “The Clone Conspiracy” – Episode 208, “Truth and Consequences”

National Treasure: Edge of History – Finale

Available February 10:

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Dug Days: Carl's Date

Marvel Studios Legends (Episodes: “Ant-Man,” “Hank & Janet,” “Wasp”)

Available February 15

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (Season 1)

Mars (Season 1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (Season 1, 7 episodes)

Mila in the Multiverse

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 209, “The Crossing”

Available February 17

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Available February 22

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 4)

Ultimate Airport Dubai (Seasons 1-3)

The Low Tone Club

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 210, “Retrieval”

Available February 24

Blow Your Mind

Tini: The New Life of Violetta

