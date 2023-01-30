All Netflix and Disney+ releases in February 2023

Netflix and Disney+ are currently two of the most coveted streaming sites in the world. The two streaming giants dominated the previous year and started off well in the first month of 2023. With the second month of 2023, both Netflix and Disney+ are ready to bring another full platter to the rapidly growing OTT market.
While Netflix will be airing a wide variety of shows and films, Disney+ will be airing a good number of MCU projects.
While both Netflix and Disney+ have a lot of content, not all of them will premiere at the same time. Below, we’ve compiled a list of all the shows and films coming from Netflix and Disney+ in February 2023.
All the content coming to Netflix (February 2023)
Available February 1:
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6
Gunther's Millions
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy's Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor: Season 32
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
Available February 2:
Freeridge
Available February 3:
Class
Infiesto
Stromboli
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
Available February 6:
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Available February 8:
Bill Russell: Legend
The Exchange
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Available February 9:
Dear David
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
You: Season 4: Part 1
Available February 10:
10 Days of a Good Man
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
Love to Hate You
Your Place or Mine
Available February 13:
Squared Love All Over Again
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Available February 14:
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
In Love All Over Again
Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Perfect Match
Re/Member
Available February 15:
#NoFilter
African Queens: Njinga
CoComelon: Season 7
Eva Lasting
Full Swing
The Law According to Lidia Poët
Red Rose
Available February 16:
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws: Part 3
Available February 17:
A Girl and an Astronaut
Community Squad
Ganglands: Season 2
Unlocked
Available February 19:
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
Available February 20:
Operation Finale
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Available February 22:
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Strays
Triptych
Available February 23:
Call Me Chihiro
Outer Banks: Season 3
Available February 24:
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
Oddballs: Season 2
Married at First Sight: Season 12
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
The Real World: Season 12
We Have a Ghost
Who Were We Running From?
Available February 27:
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Available February 28:
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
American Pickers: Season 15
Perfect Match
Too Hot to Handle: Germany
All the content coming to Disney+ (February 2023)
Available February 1:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Dead End Express (Season 1)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-3)
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 3 episodes)
The Chorus: Success, Here I Go
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 206, “Tribe”
National Treasure: Edge Of History – Episode 9
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 2
Available February 3
Clan of the Meerkats
Life Below Zero (Season 19)
Water and Power: A California Heist
Available February 8
Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
7 Toughest Days (Season 1)
Arranged (Season 1)
Celebrity House Hunting (Season 1)
Dance Moms (Seasons 1, 2, 7)
Dance Moms: Miami (Season 1)
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Seasons 1,2)
Forged in Fire (Season 4)
Ghost Hunters (Seasons 1,2)
Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 5 episodes)
History’s Greatest Mysteries (Seasons 1,2)
Ice Road Truckers (Season 11)
Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (Season 2)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 1, 7 episodes)
The Owl House (Season 3, 1 episode)
The Proof Is Out There (Seasons 1, 2)
Rescue Cam (Season 1)
Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (Season 1)
Storage Wars: Miami (Season 1)
Storage Wars: New York (Seasons 1, 2)
Storage Wars (Season 14)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 207, “The Clone Conspiracy” – Episode 208, “Truth and Consequences”
National Treasure: Edge of History – Finale
Available February 10:
42 to 1
The Christmas Consultant
Feliz Navidad
House of Darkness
Liz & Dick
People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
The Santa Con
Tommy
Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
Turkey Hollow
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
Dug Days: Carl's Date
Marvel Studios Legends (Episodes: “Ant-Man,” “Hank & Janet,” “Wasp”)
Available February 15
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (Season 3)
Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (Season 1)
Mars (Season 1)
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1, 6 episodes)
SuperKitties (Season 1, 7 episodes)
Mila in the Multiverse
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 209, “The Crossing”
Available February 17
Inside Airport Lost & Found
Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship
Available February 22
To Catch a Smuggler (Season 4)
Ultimate Airport Dubai (Seasons 1-3)
The Low Tone Club
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 210, “Retrieval”
Available February 24
Blow Your Mind
Tini: The New Life of Violetta
These are all the shows and films coming to Netflix and Disney+ this year. Stay tuned for more updates about Netflix and Disney+.