Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were a part of an elite group of power couples back in the day, and it was no surprise why! They were both incredibly successful in their respective professions, hugely popular with their fans, and genuinely really loved each other.

During an interview with Extra in 2017, J.Lo openly gushed about her man, whom she called “a beautiful person.”

"Jennifer Lopez gushes over Alex Rodriguez in new interview -- WATCH! http://goo.gl/XztXCY" - Perez Hilton, Twitter

She was quick to point out what a lovely father A-Rod was to their children. She also stated that he was exactly the kind of man a family wanted and needed.

“He’s a loving father. He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me,” she said. “He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I’m excited about life, but I’m more excited for people to get to see who he really is.”

The couple were working on blending their families. Each had children from previous relationships. Jennifer Lopez had son and daughter Maximilian David and Emme Maribel. Meanwhile, Rodriguez had daughters, Ella Alexander and Natasha Alexander.

“The kids are all great,” Lopez told Extra. “He has two beautiful girls. I have my beautiful twins, and we just all get along great.”

“This year, more than ever, #Thanksgiving carries a special meaning for all of us. Even in the most challenging of times, we need to count our blessings and celebrate what we have. Be thankful for family. Be thankful for friends. Be thankful for the people who make a difference in our lives. What are you most thankful for?? Enjoy your feast today and have a safe and happy holiday!” - Alex Rodriguez, Instagram

Rodriguez also paid tribute J.Lo during an interview. He said she was a fantastic mother and credited her for being the hardest-working lady he’s ever come across.

“Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, June 20. “She’s the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women's equality.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split up in 2021

A-Rod and JLo dropped a bombshell last year when they announced that they were going their separate ways.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” they told Today during an interview.

"Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call it quits after 2-year engagement." - Etalk, Twitter

Lopez and Rodriguez were engaged for two years and spent a total of four years together. Lopez is now married to actor Ben Affleck. Alex Rodriguez briefly dated fitness enthusiast Kathryne Padgett from January 2022 to September 2022. Recently, he has been seen stepping out with fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro.

"Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in new photos from their wedding." - Pop Crave, Twitter

The pair clearly seem to have moved on while continuing to be good friends.

