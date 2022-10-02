“I wish them the very best”: Alex Rodriguez acknowledges Jennifer Lopez’s wedding to Ben Affleck

Former American professional baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez finally broke his silence on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding.

Rodriguez was engaged to Lopez for four years before they called off their relationship. Soon after they broke up, Jennifer Lopez began dating Affleck, and the duo soon got engaged. They tied the knot in August 2022.

He did not publicly comment on JLo's wedding up until appearing on a recent podcast interview where he wished the best to the singer and her children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Alex Rodriguez has no hard feelings for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

While appearing on HBO Max's Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? on September 30, 2022, the 47-year-old star had nothing but kind words for his ex-fiance and her new husband, Ben Affleck.

Discussing his personal life, Chris Wallace asked Rodriguez:

"Honestly, does it bother you that within days after you broke up that she was back to seeing Ben Affleck, and that she ended up getting married to him, not you?"

To this, Alex Rodriguez replied:

"First of all, I would say I'm glad I'm not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me. With Jennifer, look, it was it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best."

Relationship timeline of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez first met each other in 1999 when the Yankees player asked for her autograph. In 2005, the duo met again but were married to other people. Lopez was the wife of Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis.

After they got separated from their respective partners, they again met but now as single people. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2017, Rodriguez revealed how they reconnected 12 years later. He recalled:

"Someone taps me on the shoulder, and I turn around and I do not recognize this person. And it's Jennifer, but she's dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue, and she's in her jeans and her big boots. And it took me about four or five seconds. And she said, 'It's Jennifer! It's Jennifer!' I go, 'Oh my God, Jennifer, you look beautiful.' I was so embarrassed and then I got a little nervous, and I'm like, This is so goofy, we all know who Jennifer is and she's everywhere. Then we basically had a small chit-chat...and she says, 'You have my number, reach out.' And I went home that night and reached out."

People Magazine first confirmed the duo's romance. In May of that year, JLo made their relationship official on Instagram when they attended the Met Gala together. Following this, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attended many red carpet events together, and even appeared in Vanity Fair's October 2017 issue.

After two years of dating and spending time with their blended families, in March 2019, Alex Rodriguez got down on one knee and got proposed to the singer. Following the announcement of the engagement, a source told People Magazine:

"Jennifer is ecstatic and so are their families and friends. Very few people knew Alex planned on proposing. It was very much a surprise for Jennifer. It was just how Alex wanted it."

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2019, Jennifer Lopez revealed that while wedding planning was "going good," the duo were in no rush to get married:

"I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow]. There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex had several ups and downs throughout their engagement. After postponing their wedding twice, the duo confirmed that they had broken up in April 2021, and in a joint statement given to The Today Show said:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. The former couple shares two kids together, Emme and Maximilian (14).

