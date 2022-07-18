"SHE CHANGED HER LEGAL NAME": Netizens go berserk as Jennifer Lopez changes name after tying the knot with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (49) tied the knot in a small ceremony on Saturday, July 16, after getting their marriage registered at the Clark County Clerk's Office in Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Get Right singer surprised her fans with the wedding announcement via a newsletter on her blog website, On The JLO. However, readers were more intrigued to see that the singer had signed off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The 52-year-old wrote:

"Love is a great thing, maybe the best thing-and worth waiting for. With Love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

The new signature stirred up a frenzy on social media as fans rejoiced and expressed their love for the couple. One Twitter user posted:

ege @egeofanatolia SHE CHANGED HER LEGAL NAME TO JENNIFER AFFLECK. LOVE IS REAL. SHE CHANGED HER LEGAL NAME TO JENNIFER AFFLECK. LOVE IS REAL.

What details about her wedding did Jennifer Lopez share?

In her website's newsletter, Jennifer Lopez wrote about how she and Ben Affleck had flown to Las Vegas and waited in line along with four other couples to get married. She wrote:

"Behind us, two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

She also thanked the Little White Wedding Chapel for providing them with space to change clothes and staying "open a few minutes late," to allow them to take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible.

Lopez's wedding dress was from an old movie, while Ben Affleck sported a jacket he already was already saving in his closet for a "special occasion."

Documents regarding Jennifer Lopez adding Affleck to her name (Clark County Clerk's Office)

She concluded the newsletter by writing, "Best night of our lives" and signed off with the name Jennifer Lynn Affleck. According to documents available at the Clark County Clerk's Office, Jennifer Lopez will be adding the surname Affleck to her name.

The newsletter included a few pictures of the newly wedded couple as well.

Netizens celebrate the Lopez-Affleck wedding

The news spread like wildfire on the internet, with fans rejoicing at the couple's nuptials. Many also wondered whether she would now change her stage name as well.

DanaCortez @DanaCortez JLo married Ben Affleck and according to Nevada court documents changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. Do you think she’ll stick w/Jennifer “Lopez,”professionally? JLo married Ben Affleck and according to Nevada court documents changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. Do you think she’ll stick w/Jennifer “Lopez,”professionally? https://t.co/XiHk0yRyu4

David Mack @davidmackau Jennifer Lopez just confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck, sending out an email to fans.



She signs off with her new name: “With love,

Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” Jennifer Lopez just confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck, sending out an email to fans. She signs off with her new name: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” https://t.co/kxQDgUWsgx

'Ciηdy @iamcindyr__ 🥺🥹 ‍🩹 full name after marriage; jennifer affleck🥺🥹‍🩹 full name after marriage; jennifer affleck 😩🥺🥹😭❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/rctVo4orPP

ʙᴇꜱᴛ ᴏꜰ ʙᴇɴ ᴀꜰꜰʟᴇᴄᴋ @BestAffleck



Ben Affleck marries Jennifer López in Las Vegas. NEWSBen Affleck marries Jennifer López in Las Vegas. @JLo will also be taking Affleck's last name. The Clark County Recorder's Office shows the pop star will be changing her name to 'Jennifer Affleck.' NEWS🔴Ben Affleck marries Jennifer López in Las Vegas. @JLo will also be taking Affleck's last name. The Clark County Recorder's Office shows the pop star will be changing her name to 'Jennifer Affleck.' https://t.co/xbYRuruhXe

Phill @feliphills It’s official! Jennifer Affleck is her new name. It’s official! Jennifer Affleck is her new name. ♥️ https://t.co/Oe2igGjHPT

J 💚💙 @justdaisy005 Has chosen Jennifer Affleck as her married name Has chosen Jennifer Affleck as her married name https://t.co/2ZIuE3E1fB

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had called off their wedding in 2003

News of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dating started to circle the news in late April last year. The pair made their relationship official a few months later, in September 2021, when they walked the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival together.

Fans were excited to see the couple together again after 10 years. Lopez and Affleck were engaged to get married in 2003 but called it off a few months before D-Day.

Since their reconciliation last year, the couple have regularly shared moments of their relationship through social media and newsletters.

They got engaged in April 2022, with JLo sharing the details of the moment with her fans through her website. The singer wrote:

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed."

She told fans that the proposal caught her off-guard and left her speechless, with a happy smile and tears in her eyes. She added:

"After 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."

The All I Have singer showed off her green diamond ring and exclaimed:

"Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

Both celebrities have been married before and have kids of their own. Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony share 14-year-old twins named Emme and Max. Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has three kids with him: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

