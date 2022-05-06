What happened to Marc Anthony? Singer cancels Panama concert after injury

American singer-songwriter Marc Anthony postponed a concert during his ongoing Pa’lla Voy tour after he suffered an injury right before he was supposed to perform in Panama. The event organizers informed the attendees that the concert was canceled since the singer sustained his injuries on the stairs mere minutes before performing.

Anthony’s team, in a statement to Billboard, said:

“Marc Anthony had to postpone his concert in Panama last night due to an accident on some stairs when he was preparing to appear on stage.”

They further added:

“The mishap caused complications in his back, which prevented him from performing live. He was transferred to Miami to be treated by his specialists. We thank all the medical personnel in Panama who immediately gathered to offer their care and all the fans who were present for the long-awaited concert.”

Marc Anthony will perform on a new date instead

The show’s organizers also noted that they will soon announce a new concert date. Moreover, concertgoers who already have tickets will not be required to make additional purchases, such as Magic Dream. Previously, Anthony had canceled his concert owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

More about Marc Anthony

A day before his injury, the 53-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of him and his girlfriend, 2021 Miss Universe participant Nadia Ferreira, dancing to Dominican musician Juan Luis Guerra in their car. Ferreira, too, shared clips of herself from the front row during a show at the Pa'lla Voy Tour on her Instagram stories.

Anthony’s Pa’lla Voy tour, which translates to Here I Go, started in February 2022. The singer is slated to perform at shows in the Netherlands and Spain in June. He will move to Canada to perform at shows in November.

Taking a look at the legacy of Marc Anthony

Anthony is a 3-time Grammy-award winner (Image via Instagram / @marcanthony)

The American singer is known for his salsa numbers and ballads. He has sold over 12 million albums worldwide, winning him three GRAMMY awards and six Latin GRAMMY Awards. He received his first GRAMMY in 1998 for Best Latin Tropical Performance in Contra La Corriente.

In 2005 he received double best-album GRAMMYs: Best Latin Pop Album for Amar Sin Mentiras, and Best Salsa Album for Valió la Pena. In 2013, Vivir Mi Vida, the first single from 3.0, spent 18 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard, making it the longest-running No. 1 single of all time. It received the Latin GRAMMY Award for Record of the Year.

