Who is Madu Nicola? Marc Anthony's new girlfriend makes an appearance at Billboard Latin Music Awards 

Marc Anthony and girlfriend Madu Nicola were spotted together at the recent Billboard Latin Music Awards. The couple was seen walking the red carpet on September 23.

Anthony was wearing a white shirt and dark pants, while Nicola was seen in a beautiful black gown.

Nicola also shared a picture of her look on Instagram before heading to the event. Her groomer and makeup artist Jamie Harper shared the same on her Instagram story, along with a clip of Anthony and Nicola kissing each other.

The singer has not shared anything with his girlfriend on Instagram, but he uploaded a photo of himself from the event.

Who is Marc Anthony’s girlfriend, Madu Nicola?

Madu Nicola grabbed the headlines after being spotted with Marc Anthony. Detailed information about Nicola remains unavailable for now.

She is estimated to be around 20, although her exact date of birth has not yet been revealed. She is of mixed ethnicity and is expected to hold American citizenship.

Nicola is active on Instagram, under the username @madunicola. The account is private and she has around 20,000 followers.

Marc Anthony’s previous relationships

Marc Anthony was first in a relationship with Debbie Rosado. He became a father to daughter Arianna Muñiz in 1994 and also adopted a son, Chase Muñiz.

The 53-year-old then dated actress Claudette Lali from 1996 to 1998 and was engaged to her. He then married Dayanara Torres in 2000 and they had two sons, Cristian Marcus Muñiz and Ryan Adrian Muñiz.

Following issues in their marriage, the pair separated in 2002 but later reconciled in the same year. However, Torres filed for divorce in 2004.

Marc Anthony launches his Signature Collection at Kohl's. (Image via Getty Images)

The Man on Fire actor tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in 2004 and welcomed twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz in 2008. They split in 2011 and Marc filed for divorce in 2012. The divorce was finalized in 2014 and Lopez was granted primary physical custody of both the children.

Also Read

He then married Shannon De Lima in 2014. However, they separated in 2016 and planned for a divorce next month. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

Also known as Marco Antonia Muñiz, Anthony is a well-known singer, actor and television producer. He is popular for his Latin salsa numbers and ballads and has won several awards for his work.

Edited by Prem Deshpande