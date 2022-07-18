How many times has JLO been married? Relationship history explored as singer ties the knot with Ben Affleck

American songstress Jennifer Lopez, a.k.a. JLO, tied the knot with her beau Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on July 16.

The news was confirmed by the 52-year-old star on her website. She added that the couple flew to Las Vegas and waited for their marriage license in a queue along with four other couples.

Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck comes 17 years after the duo first got engaged. Records from the Clark County Clerk's Office in Nevada show that the star changed her name to Jennifer Affleck.

Expressing her excitement and gratitude about the new step in life, she further wrote on the website:

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. They were right when they said, 'all you need is love.' We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

Though JLO and Affleck have rekindled their romance that seemed to have begun 17 years ago, he isn't her first husband. The Waiting for Tonight singer was married three times before her union with the Gone Girl actor.

Brief look into JLO's relationship history

The On the Floor crooner was first married to Ojani Noa for a year from 1997 to 1998. The two crossed paths in Miami when Lopez was shooting for the film Blood and Wine and Noa worked at a restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan. This is how the couple got to know each other before tying the knot.

However, their divorce came just a year after their marriage after JLO's fame skyrocketed.

After Noa, the Papi singer started dating Sean "Diddy" Combs in 1999 but broke up in 2001. After her split, the star revealed in an interview that the hip-hop mogul had been cheating on her during their time together. They, however, are on friendly terms now.

The singer took another chance at love when she married Cris Judd on September 21, 2001. The duo met each other on the set of Love Don’t Cost a Thing, shot in Spain in late 2000. However, things quickly turned sour and JLO filed for a divorce nine months later in July 2002.

JLO and Ben Affleck first met each other in 2001 while shooting for the film Gigli. The duo started dating after Lopez's second divorce and quickly got engaged in November 2002. However, their relationship did not work out and they called things off in 2004.

Shortly after separating from Affleck, Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004. Four years later, the duo welcomed their twin babies Max and Emme in 2008. However, they too got separated in July 2011 which the star later admitted had not been easy on her.

Jennifer Lopez began dating Beau "Casper" Smart, four months after separating from Anthony. However, it had been a rocky relationship, especially after the singer found out that her partner had been cheating on her in 2014. The couple dated on and off before finally calling it quits in 2016.

Dating reports of JLO and Drake also made the headlines in 2017 but were short-lived as apparently they separated due to busy work schedules.

Jennifer's last known relationship before reuniting with Ben Affleck was with Alexander Rodriguez, with whom she got engaged in 2019. However, the couple separated in March 2021.

Following this, Lopez and Affleck began dating again and announced their engagement in April 2022.

