"Let me introduce you guys to my boyfriend": K-pop soloist HyunA amusingly responds to a fan asking her to marry them 

K-pop soloist HyunA created a buzz on the internet with her sweet interaction with fans at a university festival in Seoul, South Korea. The singer came across a fan sign asking her to marry them, and her response was adorable. After the artist previously announced her engagement to K-pop singer Dawn, HyunA flaunted her engagement ring and stated that she was already taken.

"I'm already wearing a ring on my finger."

In 2011, the artist gained public recognition with the drop of her first extended play Bubble Pop!. The title track sold over 300 million digital copies and she became the first female K-pop soloist to reach 100 million views on YouTube for Bubble Pop!'s music video.

K-pop artist HyunA flaunts her engagement ring and invites her fiancé E'Dwan on stage

The K-pop soloist was recently invited to perform at a university festival and made the crowds go wild with excitement with her high-powered performances and girl crush charms.

As always, fans are known to carry fan signs with relatable content or messages drawn or written on cardboard pieces in an attempt to catch the attention of the singer or performer.

While interacting with fans on stage, HyunA came across a fan sign that had a marriage proposal message written on it. The singer pointed towards the fan holding up the sign and said:

"Is it the trend these days to ask people to marry you?"

She then looked at the fan, who agreed with her statement, and responded:

"Oh, you're being serious."

After the fan’s surprising and sweet response, HyunA blushed and thought about her next move. She smiled and held up her left hand, flaunting her engagement ring on her fourth finger. She said:

"What do I do? I'm already wearing a ring on my hand."

The K-pop soloist sweetly added on and stated that her fiancé E'Dawn, too, was present backstage and brought him out to meet the crowd.

"You know what else? I came here with my boyfriend today. Let me introduce you guys to my boyfriend."

When E’Dawn came on stage in his hip-hop style ensemble, he declared that he was happily engaged to the singer and was, too, wearing a ring.

Both the artists began laughing while the crowd cheered them on and made them blush on stage. Later, the K-pop singers performed their collaborative track, Ping Pong, for the audience and made them dance to the beat.

Meanwhile, K-pop’s IT couple, HyunA and E’Dawn, have drawn social attention ever since they went public with their relationship in 2018. The couple recently shook the internet with a surprise engagement announcement on February 3, 2022.

The duo flaunted their rings and love on Instagram with sweet captions and pictures. Fans now look forward to the much-awaited news regarding their marriage that might be announced soon.

