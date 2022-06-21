"They're my favourite duet partner of all time": Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for child Emme, leaves internet divided 

Jennifer Lopez recently made news after referring to her child, Emme Maribel Muniz using gender-neutral pronouns. The mother-child duo performed together at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on June 16, nearly two years after their performance at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

Shortly before the performance, the pop star introduced her child and said that the show was a “special occasion” as she got the opportunity to sing with Emme:

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won't. So this is a very special occasion because they're very, very busy and booked and pricey.”

In a video shared by TikTok user @christinathesupermom, Lopez was seen calling Emme her “favourite duet partner”:

“They cost me when they come out, but they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me.”

The video quickly went viral, with many people discussing Lopez's decision to use gender-neutral pronouns for her child.

Twitter reacts to Jennifer Lopez using gender-neutral pronouns for her child

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez’ youngest child Emme joined her onstage at a Los Angeles concert organized to raise funds for causes like social justice, homelessness, health care and education.

Emme wore an all-pink fit and belted out a heartwarming cover of Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years with their mother. The duo also performed JLo’s Let’s Get Loud and parts of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA.

Online videos from the concert left the internet divided as people noticed Lopez addressing her child using gender-neutral pronouns. While several fans lauded the singer’s move, a few shared their critical opinions on the same:

InsideTechWorld @theITW



#JenniferLopez All respect for Jennifer Lopez for introducing her kid with gender neutral pronouns (they/them) All respect for Jennifer Lopez for introducing her kid with gender neutral pronouns (they/them) 🙌✌️#JenniferLopez https://t.co/Wvaw1LRE9f

Suzanne @suzcclark @JLo @Dodgers @notchrisvilla Here we have a mother supporting her child. If that makes Emme happy why wouldn’t you use the pronouns they request. It’s really not that difficult to use they/them. @JLo @Dodgers @notchrisvilla Here we have a mother supporting her child. If that makes Emme happy why wouldn’t you use the pronouns they request. It’s really not that difficult to use they/them.

LJ 🇺🇸 Wants to Save America @beyouonlybetter People are praising Jennifer Lopez for using they/them pronouns for introducing her kid on stage. 🙄



Is anyone, besides me, not raising woke kids? People are praising Jennifer Lopez for using they/them pronouns for introducing her kid on stage. 🙄 Is anyone, besides me, not raising woke kids?

ernest smithling @ernestsmithling @ygiron96 @JLo @LADForg Why does this nonsense persist? They/ them is plural. Plain and simple. A person is either Male or female, he or she. It's that simple. People are refusing to accept common sense. Plain and simple. @ygiron96 @JLo @LADForg Why does this nonsense persist? They/ them is plural. Plain and simple. A person is either Male or female, he or she. It's that simple. People are refusing to accept common sense. Plain and simple.

robc @robc_robc291 @ernestsmithling @ygiron96 @JLo @LADForg They / them can be used singular also but I believe in this instance it s meant to be plural because the person is gender neutral or fluid. I know ... I agree it is ridiculous . @ernestsmithling @ygiron96 @JLo @LADForg They / them can be used singular also but I believe in this instance it s meant to be plural because the person is gender neutral or fluid. I know ... I agree it is ridiculous .

Marie desJardins @mariedj17 @robc_robc291 @ernestsmithling @ygiron96 @JLo @LADForg It isn't meant to be plural, it's meant to be gender neutral. And the use of they/them as gender neutral pronouns for individuals dates back to at least the time of Shakespeare. @robc_robc291 @ernestsmithling @ygiron96 @JLo @LADForg It isn't meant to be plural, it's meant to be gender neutral. And the use of they/them as gender neutral pronouns for individuals dates back to at least the time of Shakespeare.

ermi @glossyjlo_ #Lulu a mother and a daughter singing a song about love and the daughter holding a microphone with the pride flag on it… the message behind this is so strong and im so happy that my idol is such an amazing person!!! @JLo a mother and a daughter singing a song about love and the daughter holding a microphone with the pride flag on it… the message behind this is so strong and im so happy that my idol is such an amazing person!!! @JLo #Lulu https://t.co/NtyfRfNZpX

Maverick @CSMCritic You cannot just cancel out different parts of who you are. They can all coexist and be very authentic and real.￼

– Jennifer Lopez￼ You cannot just cancel out different parts of who you are. They can all coexist and be very authentic and real.￼– Jennifer Lopez￼

Prior to the latest performance, Emme and JLo performed Let’s Get Loud and Born in the USA in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. The duo also came together to sing Limitless during Lopez’s It’s My Party Tour in 2019.

Does Jennifer Lopez have full custody of her children?

Jennifer Lopez is a proud mother to twins Emme and Maxim (Image via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is a proud mother to twin children, Maximilian David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, whom she shares with her former partner Marc Anthony.

The pop culture sensation gave birth to her children on February 22, 2008, in Long Island, nearly three years before parting ways with Anthony. Following their divorce, Lopez was initially given primary custody of their children.

The settlement finally came to an end after the court ruled that both Lopez and Anthony will get custody of their children, with the former receiving the right to spend more time with the kids. Meanwhile, Anthony was allowed to keep the children for seven days each month.

Although Anthony paid $18,000 per month in child support during the custody battle, both him and Lopez mentioned that the twins did not need any child or custody support. The judge also ruled that the children would be accompanied by nannies during their monthly visits with their father.

The settlement further confirmed that the children were properly cared for and stated that both Emme and their brother should be kept away from the public eye as much as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far