"They're my favourite duet partner of all time": Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for child Emme, leaves internet divided 

Jennifer Lopez recently made news after referring to her child, Emme Maribel Muniz using gender-neutral pronouns. The mother-child duo performed together at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on June 16, nearly two years after their performance at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.
Shortly before the performance, the pop star introduced her child and said that the show was a “special occasion” as she got the opportunity to sing with Emme:
“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won't. So this is a very special occasion because they're very, very busy and booked and pricey.”
In a video shared by TikTok user @christinathesupermom, Lopez was seen calling Emme her “favourite duet partner”:
“They cost me when they come out, but they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me.”
The video quickly went viral, with many people discussing Lopez's decision to use gender-neutral pronouns for her child.
Twitter reacts to Jennifer Lopez using gender-neutral pronouns for her child
On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez’ youngest child Emme joined her onstage at a Los Angeles concert organized to raise funds for causes like social justice, homelessness, health care and education.
Emme wore an all-pink fit and belted out a heartwarming cover of Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years with their mother. The duo also performed JLo’s Let’s Get Loud and parts of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA.
Online videos from the concert left the internet divided as people noticed Lopez addressing her child using gender-neutral pronouns. While several fans lauded the singer’s move, a few shared their critical opinions on the same:
Prior to the latest performance, Emme and JLo performed Let’s Get Loud and Born in the USA in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. The duo also came together to sing Limitless during Lopez’s It’s My Party Tour in 2019.
Does Jennifer Lopez have full custody of her children?
Jennifer Lopez is a proud mother to twin children, Maximilian David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, whom she shares with her former partner Marc Anthony.
The pop culture sensation gave birth to her children on February 22, 2008, in Long Island, nearly three years before parting ways with Anthony. Following their divorce, Lopez was initially given primary custody of their children.
The settlement finally came to an end after the court ruled that both Lopez and Anthony will get custody of their children, with the former receiving the right to spend more time with the kids. Meanwhile, Anthony was allowed to keep the children for seven days each month.
Although Anthony paid $18,000 per month in child support during the custody battle, both him and Lopez mentioned that the twins did not need any child or custody support. The judge also ruled that the children would be accompanied by nannies during their monthly visits with their father.
The settlement further confirmed that the children were properly cared for and stated that both Emme and their brother should be kept away from the public eye as much as possible.