Cheat, Netflix’s latest game show will bring a new twist to a classic trivia game. The upcoming game show, an adaptation of the British show by the same name, will feature contestants who aim to win big bucks by answering a series of questions.

The show’s synopsis reads:

"In every episode, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test, as they fight it out over three rounds to avoid elimination and build a jackpot worth up to £50,000."

Tune in on Wednesday, March 1, at 3:01 am on Netflix to watch the new show.

All about Netflix’s Cheat

The upcoming game show will present trivia with a twist. In the new show, four contestants will go head-to-head as they answer questions to increase the amount of money they will take home.

However, unlike most trivia shows, the contestants are allowed to lie through their teeth to get ahead. The only thing that matters is: if they get away with the lies.

The show will be hosted by Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor, who spoke about the Netflix show in a press release. Sanny said that it's a great series and that there’s no better quiz show better suited for him. He added that viewers should expect “enormous wins, loads of slippery people cheating” and a lot of banter with his co-host.

Taylor said about the upcoming Netflix show:

"I’m so excited to join Cheat and the Netflix family. Cheat has all the elements I want in a quiz show; great questions, unashamed cheating and Danny Dyer calling me ‘Treacle’ at least once per episode. I can’t wait to get started!"

Some of the questions the contestants will have to answer include:

Which fruit has well-known varieties named after the Spanish cities of Valencia and Seville? What surname is shared by the famous acting twins Mary-Kate and Ashley? In which English county would you find Stonehenge? Which live-action remake of a 90s Disney animation features the voices of James Earl Jones and Donald Glover? Typically printed on sun lotion bottles, what does the F stand for in the abbreviation SPF? Which comedy drama series was inspired by a memoir written by Piper Kerman about her time in a women’s prison? In the Tour de France cycle race, the famous 'maillot jaune' is a jersey of what colour? In the human body, what is the name of the joint where the humerus meets the radius and ulna? Which nut is ground and combined with sugar to make marzipan? A tiger named Richard Parker features in which novel by Yann Martel? What is the name of the fictional Kazakhstani journalist who is portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen? What is the numerical title of the UK No 1 album released by Adele in 2021?

The show will drop the first four episodes on March 1, followed by episodes 5 - 8 the following week on March 8. The final batch of episodes will air on March 15 and will include the season finale.

Tune in on March 1, at 3:01 am to watch the season premiere of Cheat on Netflix.

