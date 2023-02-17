7 shows like Netflix thriller series You

Netflix has finally brought viewers another season of You, and unsurprisingly, much like the previous seasons, it has become a favorite among fans as soon as it hit the streaming platform. From mystery to romance, the fourth season of the Penn Badgley-led drama has it all and is the perfect binge.

After a tumultuous marriage to Love, which ended in a disaster, Joe is now in London for the new season under a new identity. He now goes by the name Jonathan Moore, a professor, and is trying his best to blend into the world of British academia.

Dexter, Squid Game, and 5 other thrillers like Netflix's You

1) Dexter

Dexter, which has a total of eight seasons, is a Showtime series that is certainly one of the best crime thrillers ever made despite the damp ending.

It follows the story of the titular character who, unlike Joe, plays both sides by working for the police force as a blood spatter analyst and also murdering people. But Dexter Morgan is a righteous murderer who was taught at a young age to control his darkness and use it for good. So he only kills those who, according to him, committed heinous crimes and deserved to die.

2) Dirty John

Dirty John is an anthology series that tells the story of John Meehan, a con man who scams a wealthy divorcée by making her fall for him. He then attempts to cut her off from her family and friends when they try to warn her about their sketchy relationship.

The series is very similar to You and it is based on a true story. Psychological manipulation and betrayal are the cornerstones of the series, much like Netflix's You.

3) Killing Eve

Prime Video's critically acclaimed Killing Eve is another psychological thriller like You, the only difference being that here the killer is a woman who works as an assassin but ends up developing a strange obsession with a police officer, Eve.

Soon, Eve too develops an attraction for Villanelle, the killer, and the two embark on a cat-and-mouse game chasing each other. Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the thriller is much like You, with a fair bit of a romantic component.

4) Squid Game

When Squid Game hit the screens, it became a pop culture sensation. The survival series is a psychological thriller where unsuspecting adults are invited to compete in a variety of children's games for cash, but they die if they lose.

With gruesome graphics and hints of class inequality explored in the series, Squid Game is a reflection of the times we live in. Insightful and eye-opening, the Netflix series is one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform.

5) Dark

Dark is a highly popular mind-bending sci-fi thriller series that is a must-watch for viewers who enjoy psychological thrillers with intricate plotlines and involving complex science fiction elements.

The series is set in a small town called Winden in Germany, where a boy tries to make sense of a multi-generational mystery that spans a number of time periods.

It is not just a science-fiction but involves intense psychological drama elements that deal with four families and the otherworldly conflicts that rip them apart.

6) Dynasty

The reboot of the classic ’80s series by the same name, Dynasty is a CW soap opera that is now streaming on Netflix. The series follows an intense feud between two wealthy families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, who are vying to be at the top and would go to any lengths to ensure supremacy over the other.

You fans will love the dark, gritty drama and the gripping plotline involving lust, greed, money, and manipulation in the series.

7) Ozark

Ozark is not exactly a psychological thriller, but it is one of the best mystery thrillers on Netflix. It follows the story of a married couple who relocate their family to the Lake of the Ozarks to set up a money-laundering operation.

Martin “Marty” Byrde, a financial advisor, gets involved with a Mexican drug cartel, only to find himself in over his head. This creates tension in the family and now they must contend with what lies next since there seems to be no way out of this mess.

Watch You streaming on Netflix with all four seasons.

Poll : 0 votes