10 shows that were canceled in 2022

Shows getting canceled is nothing new as all good things must come to an end, including your favorite shows. While some shows are fortunate enough to end with their planned conclusion, many are discontinued abruptly and never get a proper ending. Some of these shows are canceled after managing to amass a fair share of following, while others are canceled because they never really catch on.

As we approach the second half of 2022, it is important to keep an eye out for shows that won't be sticking around for their next season. Netflix, one of the most popular OTT platforms, is known for being trigger-happy when it comes to canceling shows, and has already canceled multiple shows this year. Some of the other platforms that have also canceled some brilliant shows are HBO, FOX, Hulu, NBC, and Paramount+.

Take a look at these 10 amazing shows that have already been canceled this year.

1) The Time Traveler's Wife

This sci-fi romcom series, based on Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel of the same name, was written and developed by Steven Moffat. Directed by David Nutter, the series featured two big stars, Rose Leslie and Theo James, in the lead roles.

After premiering its first season on HBO in May 2022, the series was canceled in July. The series combines romance and science fiction to tell the story of the relationship between Henry DeTamble, a man with a genetic disorder that causes him to travel sporadically through time, and Clare Abshire, the woman who met an older version of Henry when she was just a child, only to later marry him in the future.

The cancelation of the series was met with a lot of protests as enraged fans started a petition on Change.org to save it by encouraging other streaming platforms to pick up the show.

2) Dollface

Created by Jordan Weiss, the comedy series premiered on Hulu in November 2019. Starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky in key roles, the series follows Dennings' Jules Wiley, a woman who works as a web designer at a wellness company called Woöm.

After Jules is dumped by her boyfriend of five years, she realizes that her obsession with her relationship made her neglect her girlfriends from college, Madison and Stella. The series showcased her journey of reconnecting with all the female friendships she had left behind and rediscovering her self-identity.

The second season of the entertaining series was released in February 2022, after which the show was canceled in May.

3) The Baby-Sitters Club

Created by Rachel Shukert, this comedy series was a fresh take on Ann M. Martin's children's novel series of the same name. The first season premiered on Netflix in July 2020, with the second season releasing in October 2021.

Starring Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, and Xochitl Gomez in the lead roles, the series revolves around the friendship and adventures of five middle-schoolers starting a babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The highly appealing series received widespread acclaim for being faithful to its source material. Despite its successful and dedicated fan following, it was canceled in March 2022.

4) Space Force

Created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, this workplace comedy series premiered on Netflix in May 2020. One of the most high-profile shows on this list, it stars big names such as Carell himself, along with John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Lisa Kudrow, Tawny Newsome, and Jimmy O. Yang.

The series revolves around a group of people tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, namely the United States Space Force.

Despite blockbuster-worthy special effects and Carell's impeccable comedic timing, the show faced big budget cuts in the second season. It was ultimately canceled in April 2022 due to its inability to meet Netflix’s expectations.

5) Archive 81

Developed by Rebecca Sonnenshine, this supernatural horror series is based on Daniel Powell and Marc Sollinger's horror podcast of the same name. Starring Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi in the lead roles, the series was released on Netflix in January 2022.

The show centers around Athie's Dan, who was hired by a mysterious company to restore video footage of a grad student's documentary project on an apartment building that burned down and the residents that lived ther

Despite a unique story and compelling performances by the cast, the popular series was canceled just a couple of months later in March.

6) Pivoting

The comedy series created by Liz Astrof premiered on Fox in January 2022. Starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, and Marcello Reyes, the series tells the story of three middle-aged friends, Amy, Jodie and Sarah, and their friendship with each other.

After the sudden death of their friend Coleen, the three friends decide to “pivot” their lives in new directions. Their impulsive choices in life in order to find happiness only ends up bringing them closer and strengthening their friendship.

The light-hearted series was unfortunately canceled in May after a successful first season.

7) Woke

Created by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, this comedy series premiered on Hulu in September 2020. Starring Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Rose McIver, and Sasheer Zamata, the series focuses on Morris' Keef Knight, a “woke” black cartoonist based on the cartoonist co-creator Keith Knight.

The live action show with animated elements shows Keef's life after he is racially profiled by overly aggressive policemen. After this, the traumatized Keef discovers that he is able to see and hear inanimate objects talking to him.

The series discusses the socially relevant topic of racism and everyday microaggressions. The second season premiered in April 2022 but was canceled in June.

8) The Endgame

Created by Nicholas Wootton and Jake Coburn, this heist drama series premiered on NBC in February 2022. Starring Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Mark Espinoza, Noah Bean, and Kamal Bolden, the show revolves around Baccarin's criminal mastermind Elena Federova and Bathé's FBI agent Val Turner.

The thriller series tells the story of Elena Federova's multiple bank heists and FBI Agent Val Turner's attempts to stop Elena.

The series was abruptly canceled in May 2022 after a successful first season.

9) Why Women Kill

Created by Marc Cherry, this anthology series premiered on Paramount+ in August 2019. Starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Alexandra Daddario, Sam Jaeger, Sadie Calvano, Jack Davenport, and Reid Scott in key roles, the series is set in multiple time periods, depicting events where women living in the same mansion killed somebody.

The first season of the show explores the lives of three women from different decades who live in the same Pasadena mansion and experience infidelity in their marriages, which ultimately results in a death caused by them.

The second season premiered in June 2021. The one-of-a-kind show was renewed for a third season in December 2021, but was canceled in July 2022 before production could begin.

10) The Midnight Gospel

Created by Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell, this adult animated series premiered on Netflix in April 2020. Voiced by Trussell, it is based on his podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour.

Trussell plays a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy, who lives in an alternate dimension known as the Chromatic Ribbon. The show revolves around Trussell's podcast interviews with various guests as he goes through fantastic adventures traveling the multiverse.

The critically-acclaimed series with a melancholic story and trippy visuals was unfortunately canceled by Netflix in June 2022 after one season.

A number of long-running high-profile shows have already aired their concluding seasons in 2022, including Ozark, Black-ish, and Killing Eve. Shows such as The Walking Dead and Family Reunion are also expected to air their final season this year in the coming months.

