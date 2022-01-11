'Dollface' Season 2 cast list: Kat Dennings and others starring in the Hulu series

Dollface is finally here after two long years, with its second season. The Hulu series left off with an eventful season finale in its first outing. The protagonist, Jules, was faced with the ultimate challenge when her ex asked to get back together. She turned him down, showing how much she has grown since their breakup.

The second season will star Jules and her girlfriends as they embark on an exciting, girls-only adventure while trying to rekindle friendships, which is proving to be a challenge in the face of their demanding work and personal lives.

'Dollface': Ensemble cast

Here is a list of faces that can be expected in the second season of Dollface.

1) Kat Dennings as Jules

Jules is the protagonist of the series. Having recently broken up, she now ventures on an all-girls adventure through life with her closest girlfriends. Kat Dennings, who plays Jules, is an American actress who is best known for her role as Max Black in the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls (2011–2017) and as Darcy Lewis in the MCU films Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013).

She also appears as Darcy in the Disney+ miniseries WandaVision (2021).

2) Brenda Song as Madison

Brenda Song plays Madison, one of Jules's girlfriends. Madison's growth in season 1 was noticeable, with the actress revealing that more will be seen in their second outing.

Brenda Song is a familiar face on Disney. She is famous for her role as London Tipton in the Disney Channel's sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005). She also had a recurring role as Tia in Phil of the Future, and has starred in Disney Channel Original Movies like Stuck in the Suburbs (2004), and Get a Clue (2002).

3) Shay Mitchell as Stella

Shay Mitchell stars as Stella. Mitchell is a Canadian actress, model, entrepreneur and author who rose to prominence as Emily Fields in the popular series Pretty Little Liars. Mitchell is also popular for portraying Peach Salinger in the psychological thriller series You (2018) and Alexandra Trese in the Netflix animated series Trese.

Others in the series

Dollface also stars Esther Povisky as Izzy, with a host of other new faces rumored to be joining the cast of season 1. Joining the old guard will be Owen Thiele, Chelsea Frei, Jayson Blair and Lilly Singh.

Don't miss Dollface season 2 coming to Hulu on February 11, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul