'Pivoting' cast list: Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, and others star in FOX show

Fox's upcoming series Pivoting puts a humorous spin to re-evaluating life after the death of loved ones. The show comes off as somewhat relatable to the current global scenario and has been picked up by Fox network for its new year slate.

The series is created by Liz Astrof ('King of Queens', '2 Broke Girls') and is produced by Fox Entertainment along with Warner Bros. Pivoting follows three women who try to "pivot" their lives after the death of their childhood friend. The pilot episode of the series is directed by Tristram Shapeero of New Girl fame.

The cast list of Fox's new series 'Pivoting'

Eliza Coupe as Amy

Eliza Coupe plays Amy in the show. She is a comedian and is known for playing Jane Kerkovich-Williams in the comedy series Happy Endings. Coupe has also done movies like Shanghai Calling (2012) and The Estate (2020). She also played Denise "Jo" Mahoney in the famous medical comedy-series Scrubs.

Ginnifer Goodwin as Jodie

Ginnifer Goodwin plays Jodie in the series. Goodwin started her acting career with NBC shows like Law & Order and Ed. She then played meatier roles in movies like He's Just Not That Into You, Mona Lisa Smile and Birds of America. Goodwin is best known for playing Margene Heffman in the HBO series Big Love.

Maggie Q as Sarah

Margaret Denise Quigley aka Maggie Q plays the role of Sarah in the show. She started her career as a model in Tokyo and then moved to the United States to pursue her acting career. Maggie is known for doing action films like Mission: Impossible 3 (2006) and Fantasy Island (2020). She has done title roles in The CW's action series Nikita and has dabbled in the video game industry in Need for Speed: Undercover.

Others in the cast of 'Pivoting'

Other cast members in the series include JT Neal, Tommy Dewey and Marcello Julian Reyes. After premiering on January 9, 2022, Pivoting will shift to airing on Thursdays at 9:30pm ET/PT.

