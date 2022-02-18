Space Force Season 2 review: More soul and wit, but is it enough? 

Greg Daniels and Steve Carell's overreaching workplace comedy, Space Force, has returned for a second season on its mother network, Netflix. The show's previous season, though widely viewed, was underwhelming at best. This season has managed to fix some flaws that let the first one down, but is it enough to make this a good watch?

The show did not have a great season trying to make a workplace satire with some massive elements in the backdrop. This season has shifted to a more workplace-comedy approach. And that has absolutely worked. But there are many things that did not.

Check out a detailed review of Space Force's second season below.

Overview of Space Force Season 2

Space Force is a workplace comedy that centers around a group of scientists and military officers, led by Steve Carell, who are tasked with establishing the sixth division of the United States Armed Forces. This is the United States' Space Force. The first season focused on General Naird's (played by Steve Carrell) efforts to get the US space shuttle to the moon.

The first season lacked wit and direction. The overall plot seemed to drag on too. This time, however, the Steve Carell starter has far better writing than its first season. The jokes are funnier, the scenes hilarious, with some really convincing obstacles thrown in.

Written by a variety of writers and cast members, the writing credits of the episodes vary from Carell to Jimmy O. Yang to Norm Hiscock. The writing is crisp and does lead somewhere. And yet, it does not lead to the desired place.

Lingering problems of the show

General lack of direction

The biggest problem with Space Force season 2 is its general lack of direction. Yes, it is far more convincing with real problems like budget cuts, repercussions of failed missions, and things like hacking. However, it still does not feel streamlined enough for viewers to feel the need to binge-watch, or on occasions, even just watch till the end.

The funny sequences seem disjointed from the core, and it feels like some well-written comic scenes strung together in the same environment. But it does not feel like a holistic comedy that checks all the boxes.

For instance, this season laid a lot of focus on Dr. Chan (Jimmy O. Yang) and Captain Angela Ali (Tawny Newsome). Their romance played a pivotal part in the show's plot, but much of it seemed unnecessary. It felt like this was just a filler for an otherwise empty plot.

Thankfully, other side plots, like Naird's relationship with his daughter, feel much less forced and almost glide in naturally. This is a welcome change from the previous season's blunder in terms of character development.

The technical aspects

One thing Netflix does perfectly (among many other things, of course) is to create technically-perfect visuals. Space Force is no different. The show's production design and camera work are spot-on. It looks natural and feels natural. With a better plotline, perhaps this could have made for a brilliant comedy.

Following on from this, the special effects are also great (at least for a comedy). There is nothing to complain about in terms of sound or lighting either. What really stands out this season, however, is the acting. The talented cast (perhaps due to better direction) did excellently, with Steve Carell replicating some of his Michael Scott charm and Yang doing just as great.

The real stand-out performance (yet again) was still John Malkovich. The versatile actor was brilliant in every episode, and often drove the workplace comedy all by himself in some.

Space Force season 2 in itself is much shorter at seven episodes and has a pretty exciting finale. It's not bad for an improvement from the first season, but it is still not "great."

In conclusion, it would not be a waste of time to watch it, and form your own opinion about it.

