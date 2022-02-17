The Office: 5 most underrated Jim and Pam moments

The love, understanding, and commitment that The Office's power couple, Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) share is unparalleled. These are often measured by the big moments that fans have come to recognize and remember.

However, looking back at The Office years later, you may realize that perhaps Jim and Pam's great relationship was not all about the great sacrifices or glittery moments. Perhaps, it was about everything in between. The little things.

On that note, we take a look at five great Jim and Pam moments that casual fans barely remember.

5) The rooftop cheese sandwich date (Season 2, Episode 7)

Jim and Pam's rooftop date from season 2

This forgotten moment from season 2 of The Office came before Jim and Pam were together. In the episode "The Client," Jim and Pam sneak off to the roof to enjoy Jim's favorite sandwich as they talk about life.

This was not exactly a date (as Jim jokingly suggests the next morning), but it was one of those moments that laid the foundation for a firm friendship and eventual romantic relationship.

4) Their first walk as a couple in public (Season 4, Episode 2)

Jim and Pam in "Fun Run" (Image via NBC)

In what was a hilarious episode overall, Jim and Pam shared their first walk in public as a couple after the entire office participated in the marathon. The episode was titled "Fun Run," and one may argue that this scene is not underrated. But in the bigger picture, this does not get discussed enough.

3) Jim's lingering doubts about Pam when she is away at art school (Season 5, Episode 13)

When Pam is in art school and Jim overhears a male friend, he gets a little insecure. But on his way to New York, he stops and turns around saying, "No, because I am not that guy. And we are not that couple." This is a small moment but shows what an integral part trust can play in a relationship.

2) "You are everything" (Season 9, Episode 22)

It's hard to believe that this scene doesn't get talked about enough. At a relatively low point in Jim and Pam's relationship, the latter does not feel like she is enough for the "perfect" Jim. This is when Jim hands over a note to Pam, saying, "Not enough for me? You are everything."

This has to be one of the most beautiful scenes in the show.

1) Jim cuts his tie for Pam (Season 6, Episode 5)

In an episode dedicated to Jim and Pam, it is hard to point out and remember little details, but this one was surely special. In a low moment for Pam, after her gown tore, Jim made her feel better by cutting his wedding tie with a scissor.

Yes, it is hard to imagine someone doing this at their own wedding to make their spouse feel better, but Jim is not just someone.

What is your favorite Jim and Pam moment in The Office? Let us know in the comments.

