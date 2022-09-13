Emmy Awards 2022: Complete list of winners and nominees

The Emmy Awards 2022, which was held on Monday, September 12, saw various stars gaining recognition for their outstanding work in the Hollywood television industry. Besides the usual glitz and glamour, the award ceremony also saw a few iconic moments.
Zendaya won her second Emmy, becoming the youngest two-time award winner in Emmy history. That apart, she also earned herself the distinction of becoming the first black woman to win two Emmys in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
That apart, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. Her co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph also made history by becoming the second Black woman to win in the category of Supporting Actress for a Comedy Series after Jackee Harry first achieved the feat in 1987.
Read on for a complete list of winners and nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
List of winners and nominees of Emmy Awards 2022
Fans waited with bated breaths to watch their favorite stars win an Emmy for their artistic and technical merit in the TV industry. Here are the stars who made the maximum noise this year in 74th Primetime Emmy Awards:
1) Lead actress in a comedy series
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Jean Smart for Hacks
2) Lead actress in a drama series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: - Zendaya for Euphoria
3) Drama series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Succession
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Yellowjackets
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Succession
4) Comedy series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Ted Lasso
5) Limited or Anthology Series
Inventing Anna
Dopesick
The Dropout
The White Lotus
Pam & Tommy
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: The White Lotus
6) Lead actor in a drama series
Brian Cox (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game
7) Writing for a drama series
Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, Episode: Plan and Execution)
Chris Mundy (Ozark, Episode: A Hard Way To Go)
Dan Erickson (Severance, Episode: The We We Are)
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, Episode: One Lucky Day)
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, Episode: F Sharp)
Jesse Armstrong (Succession, Episode: All The Bells Say)
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, Episode: Pilot)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Jesse Armstrong for Succession, Season 3, Episode 9: All The Bells Say
8) Directing for a comedy series
Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Episode: New Jazz)
Bill Hader (Barry, Episode: 710N)
Lucia Aniello (Hacks, Episode: There Will Be Blood)
Mary Lou Belli (The Ms Pat Show, Episode: Babby Daddy Groundhog Day)
Cherien Dabis (Only Murders In The Building, Episode: The Boy From 6B)
MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, Episode: No Weddings And A Funeral)
Jamie Babbit (Only Murders In The Building, Episode: True Crime)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: MJ Delaney for Ted Lasso, Season 2, Episode 10: No Weddings And A Funeral
9) Directing for a drama series
Jason Bateman (Ozark, Episode: A Hard Way To Go)
Ben Stiller (Severance, Episode: The We We Are)
Mark Mylod (Succession, Episode: All The Bells Say)
Cathy Yan (Succession, Episode: The Disruption)
Lorene Scafaria (Succession, Episode: Too Much Birthday)
Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets, Episode: Pilot)
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, Episode: Red Light, Green Light)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game, Season 1, Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light
10) Writing for a comedy series
Duffy Boudreau (Barry, Episode: 710N)
Alec Berg and Bill Hader (Barry, Episode: starting now)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, Episode: The One, The Only)
Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Only Murders In The Building, Episode: True Crime)
Jane Becker (Ted Lasso, Episode: No Weddings And A Funeral)
Sarah Naftalis (What We Do In The Shadows, Episode: The Casino)
Stefani Robinson (What We Do In The Shadows, Episode: The Wellness Center)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot
11) Lead actor in a comedy series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
12) Writing for a variety special
Ali Wong (Don Wong)
Norm Macdonald (Nothing Special)
Nicole Byer (BBW – Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel)
Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Jerrod Carmichael for Rothaniel
13) Writing for a limited series or TV movie
Danny Strong (Dopesick, Episode: The People vs Purdue Pharma)
Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, Episode: I’m In A Hurry)
Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, Episode: Man Handled)
Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, Episode: Snaps)
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, Episode: Unbroken Circle)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Mike White for The White Lotus
14 ) Directing for a limited series or TV movie
Danny Strong (Dopesick, Episode: The People vs Purdue Pharma)
Michael Showalter (The Dropout, Episode: Green Juice)
Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout, Episode: Iron Sisters)
John Wells (Maid, Episode: Sky Blue)
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, Episode: Wheel Of Fire)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Mike White for The White Lotus
15) Competition program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Top Chef
The Voice
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
16) Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout
17) Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
18) Variety talk series
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
19) Variety sketch series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Saturday Night Live
20) Supporting actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso
21) Supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
22) Supporting actress in a drama series
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Julia Garner for Ozark
23) Supporting actor in a drama series
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
John Turturro (Severance)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Matthew Macfadyen for Succession
24) Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus
25) Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Michael Keaton for Dopesick
26) Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series
The Andy Warhol Diaries
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
100 Foot Wave
The Beatles: Get Back
We Need To Talk About Cosby
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: The Beatles: Get Back
27) Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special
Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)
Lucy And Desi
George Carlin’s American Dream
The Tinder Swindler
We Feed People
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: George Carlin’s American Dream
28) Writing for a variety series
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
29) Variety special (live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes
The Oscars
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – Emmy Awards 2022 Winner
Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent
30) Variety special (pre-recorded)
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Adele: One Night Only
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Adele: One Night Only
The Emmy Awards 2022 was hosted by Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live and was broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, 2022.