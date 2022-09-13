Emmy Awards 2022: Complete list of winners and nominees

The Emmy Awards 2022, which was held on Monday, September 12, saw various stars gaining recognition for their outstanding work in the Hollywood television industry. Besides the usual glitz and glamour, the award ceremony also saw a few iconic moments.

Zendaya won her second Emmy, becoming the youngest two-time award winner in Emmy history. That apart, she also earned herself the distinction of becoming the first black woman to win two Emmys in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

That apart, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. Her co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph also made history by becoming the second Black woman to win in the category of Supporting Actress for a Comedy Series after Jackee Harry first achieved the feat in 1987.

Read on for a complete list of winners and nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

List of winners and nominees of Emmy Awards 2022

Fans waited with bated breaths to watch their favorite stars win an Emmy for their artistic and technical merit in the TV industry. Here are the stars who made the maximum noise this year in 74th Primetime Emmy Awards:

1) Lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Jean Smart for Hacks

2) Lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: - Zendaya for Euphoria

3) Drama series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Succession

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Succession

4) Comedy series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Ted Lasso

5) Limited or Anthology Series

Inventing Anna

Dopesick

The Dropout

The White Lotus

Pam & Tommy

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: The White Lotus

6) Lead actor in a drama series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game

7) Writing for a drama series

Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, Episode: Plan and Execution)

Chris Mundy (Ozark, Episode: A Hard Way To Go)

Dan Erickson (Severance, Episode: The We We Are)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, Episode: One Lucky Day)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, Episode: F Sharp)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession, Episode: All The Bells Say)

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, Episode: Pilot)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Jesse Armstrong for Succession, Season 3, Episode 9: All The Bells Say

8) Directing for a comedy series

Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Episode: New Jazz)

Bill Hader (Barry, Episode: 710N)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, Episode: There Will Be Blood)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms Pat Show, Episode: Babby Daddy Groundhog Day)

Cherien Dabis (Only Murders In The Building, Episode: The Boy From 6B)

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, Episode: No Weddings And A Funeral)

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders In The Building, Episode: True Crime)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: MJ Delaney for Ted Lasso, Season 2, Episode 10: No Weddings And A Funeral

9) Directing for a drama series

Jason Bateman (Ozark, Episode: A Hard Way To Go)

Ben Stiller (Severance, Episode: The We We Are)

Mark Mylod (Succession, Episode: All The Bells Say)

Cathy Yan (Succession, Episode: The Disruption)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession, Episode: Too Much Birthday)

Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets, Episode: Pilot)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, Episode: Red Light, Green Light)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game, Season 1, Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light

10) Writing for a comedy series

Duffy Boudreau (Barry, Episode: 710N)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader (Barry, Episode: starting now)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, Episode: The One, The Only)

Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Only Murders In The Building, Episode: True Crime)

Jane Becker (Ted Lasso, Episode: No Weddings And A Funeral)

Sarah Naftalis (What We Do In The Shadows, Episode: The Casino)

Stefani Robinson (What We Do In The Shadows, Episode: The Wellness Center)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Season 1, Episode 1: Pilot

11) Lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

12) Writing for a variety special

Ali Wong (Don Wong)

Norm Macdonald (Nothing Special)

Nicole Byer (BBW – Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel)

Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Jerrod Carmichael for Rothaniel

13) Writing for a limited series or TV movie

Danny Strong (Dopesick, Episode: The People vs Purdue Pharma)

Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, Episode: I’m In A Hurry)

Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, Episode: Man Handled)

Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, Episode: Snaps)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, Episode: Unbroken Circle)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Mike White for The White Lotus

14 ) Directing for a limited series or TV movie

Danny Strong (Dopesick, Episode: The People vs Purdue Pharma)

Michael Showalter (The Dropout, Episode: Green Juice)

Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout, Episode: Iron Sisters)

John Wells (Maid, Episode: Sky Blue)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, Episode: Wheel Of Fire)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Mike White for The White Lotus

15) Competition program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Top Chef

The Voice

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

16) Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

17) Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

18) Variety talk series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

19) Variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Saturday Night Live

20) Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso

21) Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

22) Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Julia Garner for Ozark

23) Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

John Turturro (Severance)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Matthew Macfadyen for Succession

24) Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus

25) Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Michael Keaton for Dopesick

26) Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series

The Andy Warhol Diaries

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

100 Foot Wave

The Beatles: Get Back

We Need To Talk About Cosby

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: The Beatles: Get Back

27) Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special

Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)

Lucy And Desi

George Carlin’s American Dream

The Tinder Swindler

We Feed People

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: George Carlin’s American Dream

28) Writing for a variety series

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

29) Variety special (live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – Emmy Awards 2022 Winner

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

30) Variety special (pre-recorded)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Adele: One Night Only

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Emmy Awards 2022 Winner: Adele: One Night Only

The Emmy Awards 2022 was hosted by Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live and was broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, 2022.

