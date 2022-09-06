Super Bowl half-time show featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg makes history by winning Emmy

Super Bowl LVI's halftime show had NFL fans, and even non-football fans, talking for days and even weeks afterward. The collaboration between Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige was unlike any Super Bowl halftime show in years past. Kendrick Lamar and 50 cent also made an appearance during the performance.

Fans of all ages enjoyed the new and throwback songs from the late 1990s into the millennium. The collaborations had everyone dancing around their living rooms.

Roc Nation @RocNation HISTORY MADE!



3x Emmy Winner



Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent HISTORY MADE!3x Emmy WinnerPepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent https://t.co/swiBpgllgx

Now, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show was awarded for their work. This weekend, the halftime show won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special. This made it the first time a halftime show has ever won an Emmy. The musical director for the performance, Adam Blackstone, won an Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction. The performance also won an Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special.

With the Emmy win, Eminem is now one award away from joining a very prestigious club. He has now won an Emmy, a Grammy and an Oscar, making him just a Tony Award away from "EGOT" status.

The overall success of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show should now make the performance even more enticing for other artists for years to come. It is an opportunity for their musice to reach even wider audience.

Who should perform at Super Bowl 57 halftime show?

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Super Bowl 57 will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Although the official announcement of the halftime performers won't come for a few more months, there are always ideas floating around for possible contenders.

Drake is always an artist that many NFL fans would love to see perform, but there is always that worry of the "Drake Curse" during sporting events. Adele and Taylor Swift have also been mentioned as possible halftime performers in the past. The main goal for the NFL when choosing a performer for the halftime show is to choose someone that will reach audiences of all ages. Choosing an older artist may not be interesting for the younger generation and vice versa.

Hence the success of the last halftime show. It combined artists new and old and created a show that transcended generations. But no matter who it is, they will have some big shoes to fill after the success of the last halftime show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe