How much do performers at the Super Bowl halftime show make?

The Super Bowl along with its halftime show is the most-watched television event of the year. With the entire nation (and world) tuning in, it’s no wonder that the halftime performance would be a big deal.

Everything must be perfect, and the show goes live to huge fanfare with a high level of production value. The Super Bowl halftime show sometimes rivals that of the Olympics’ Opening Ceremonies.

With regard to scale, the two events boast a similar total of backup dancers, performers, and production crew to make the magic happen live in front of thousands in attendance at the arena.

Dallas Cowboys Collaboration @mailman_phil Dr Dre and Snoop started off the Super Bowl Halftime show! Dr Dre and Snoop started off the Super Bowl Halftime show! https://t.co/3aaHfGzX2h

As such, this sort of investment certainly costs a lot and should net headlining performers a significant monetary gain.

Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre should walk away from the performance with a renewed mass interest in their music catalogue as well as deeper pockets.

How much did Eminem, Snoop Dogg and the other performers make from the Super Bowl halftime show?

Despite being one of the most expensive live performances to produce and televise, the NFL does not pay the performers for the Super Bowl halftime show.

In fact, because of expenses (according to Reuters, the 2020 show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira cost almost $13 million), sometimes the performers pitch in some of their own money to cover the cost of production.

For example, The Weeknd commented that he used $7 million of his own money to finance his 2021 Super Bowl halftime show.

For performers like Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, and Snoop Dogg, the value of performing for free during the most watched televised event of the year is in the exposure and renewed interest in their music.

The exposure to millions worldwide results in increased music sales and streaming on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

After The Weeknd’s performance in 2021, his music sales increased by almost 385% while his streams increased by 41%, according to Billboard.

50cent @50cent waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again? FORCE episode 2 • gunitbrands.com waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again? FORCE episode 2 • gunitbrands.com https://t.co/viVglgS4cX

The NFL aims to target a wider audience than hardcore football fans. The league is consistently trying to catch the attention of casual fans from different demographics: age, sex, race, and popular music tastes.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and company (feat. 50 Cent) hit the sweet spot for older Millennials and the wider range of fans who appreciate hip-hop and rap.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the backdrop of southern California hosting the big game, it was an easy choice for the NFL to tap the popularity of West Coast rap. It was an easy choice for the performers as well, even if it meant playing for free.

Edited by Adam Dickson