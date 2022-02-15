Put a ring on it: Odell Beckham Jr. silences his haters with a Super Bowl win

Odell Beckham Jr. is finally a Super Bowl champion. After years with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. got what he had been looking for, and that was a Super Bowl ring.

Odell Beckham Jr. was labeled a lot of things after leaving New York and Cleveland; one of them was a troublemaker. After leaving the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. was blamed for why the Cleveland Browns weren't successful this past season.

As it turns out, he wasn't actually at fault for their collapse, and once he was gone, the spotlight clearly went to quarterback Baker Mayfield who looked like a total mess without the star wideout.

Beckham's services were wanted all around the league, but when he landed with the L.A. Rams, he found a home.

Along with Beckham, many other players on that team, like quarterback Matthew Stafford and linebacker Von Miller were brought in to win a championship, and it worked.

Until he got hurt in the middle of the first half, Beckham was on his way to probably winning the MVP award. But once the game was over, you could tell by the tears in his eyes just how much winning the Super Bowl to him. It meant more than anything.

Odell Beckham Jr. has a home with the Rams

With the Rams winning the Super Bowl, it may have erased any doubt that Beckham is a cancer or a troublemaker. Beckham put his own ego aside to become the second option for the Rams behind Cooper Kupp, and it paid off for him.

Now he is a world champion, and no one can take that away from him. His teammates loved and appreciated the wideout's effort throughout the year.

"He was on his way to having a Super Bowl MVP-type of performance, but he got a ring,” Von Miller said. “That’s what we all came here for.”

Fellow wide receiver Robert Woods also praised his teammate.

“You’ve got a player who has battled so much and who has been able to change his narrative,” he said. “A lot of people has presumptions about Odell, but I would say he’s a hard worker and a selfless player.”

As for Beckham, he told a reporter after the game that winning was “ everything I ever dreamed of.”

It took Beckham a long time to get here, but he finally made it, and now he can call himself a "Super Champion."

