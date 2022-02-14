NBA world reacts to LA Rams winning Super Bowl LVI

The NBA world was fired up with reactions when the LA Rams emerged as champions at Super Bowl LVI. Featuring a clutch Cooper Kupp touchdown with less than two minutes to go and solid defensive action to prevent Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow from making a late-game run, the Rams pipped the Bengals in a close 23-20 win.

The Super Bowl is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events in the world. Featuring some of the finest athletes and two of the best teams in the league, the matchup is always promising.

Super Bowl LVI had a star-studded lineup on both sides of the field. However, the night also saw some of the NBA's most renowned faces show up as spectators for a night of football action.

With players such as LeBron James, Draymond Green and Devin Booker in attendance, NBA Twitter blew up following the LA Rams' win at Super Bowl LVI.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Congrats to the LA Rams, Super Bowl champions. Barely. Congrats to the LA Rams, Super Bowl champions. Barely.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Congratulations to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke, Head Coach Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, OBJ, Cooper Kupp, Von Miller and all of the Rams players for bringing a Super Bowl Championship to LA!! We are all proud of you! Congratulations to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke, Head Coach Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, OBJ, Cooper Kupp, Von Miller and all of the Rams players for bringing a Super Bowl Championship to LA!! We are all proud of you!

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe



AARON DONALD IS A CHAMPION.

OBJ IS A CHAMPION.

MATTHEW STAFFORD IS A CHAMPION.

VON MILLER IS A 2X CHAMPION.



SKIP BAYLESS, YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE TO SEE ME TOMORROW!!!!AARON DONALD IS A CHAMPION.OBJ IS A CHAMPION.MATTHEW STAFFORD IS A CHAMPION.VON MILLER IS A 2X CHAMPION. SKIP BAYLESS, YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE TO SEE ME TOMORROW!!!!AARON DONALD IS A CHAMPION.OBJ IS A CHAMPION.MATTHEW STAFFORD IS A CHAMPION.VON MILLER IS A 2X CHAMPION.🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/SrLFbm7fqt

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck Great Super Bowl. Aaron Donald is absurd Great Super Bowl. Aaron Donald is absurd

nick wright @getnickwright Sports are funny. Sean McVay has accomplished more than any coach ever at his age... and he was probably the Rams biggest impediment to winning today. They won despite his asinine play calling! But, history will not remember that at all. Sports are funny. Sean McVay has accomplished more than any coach ever at his age... and he was probably the Rams biggest impediment to winning today. They won despite his asinine play calling! But, history will not remember that at all.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James also posted the LA Rams' celebratory moments from the stadium on his Instagram story.

The Rams were shorthanded following wide-receiver Odell Beckham Jr. going down with a knee injury in the second quarter. However, they saw a tremendous performance from Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the exceptional work of Aaron Donald to win the franchise's second Super Bowl.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports THE LOS ANGELES RAMS ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPS! THE LOS ANGELES RAMS ARE SUPER BOWL CHAMPS! https://t.co/1cx2f8s6nm

Super Bowl LVI transitions into the NBA's All-Star Weekend

LeBron James and Steph Curry at the 2021 All-Star Game

Following the LA Rams' championship win, the week of sporting action ahead will have fans ramped up for more excitement. As the wave of emotion from Sunday night's action fades, the NBA prepares for their annual All-Star weekend.

In a weekend full of action and performances, the NBA puts its best players and brightest young talents on display. Taking place in Cleveland this year, the star-studded lineup for all the events will have fans locked in for the upcoming week.

The All-Star lineup consists of seasoned superstars such as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the event will also feature the likes of fresh faces who could shake the status quo in the future.

With players such as Trae Young, Luka Doncic and LaMelo Ball emerging as superstars in their own right, the All-Star game this year presents a transitional stage that sees new talent emerge into the brightest of spotlights.

The All-Star weekend kicks off on Friday, February 18th with the Ruffles NBA Celebrity All-Star game and the Clorox Rising Stars Challenge. This will be followed by an exciting display of exhibition events at the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

All of these showcase events will lead up to Sunday night's All-Star Game. In an epic showdown between some of the best players in the league, Team LeBron will take on Team Durant.

