"May have been a blessing in disguise” - Ex NFL player believes Odell Beckham Jr. injury improves chances of Rams return 

The Los Angeles Rams and Odell Beckham Jr. are in celebratory mode after defeating Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI by a score of 23-20 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In the second quarter, the Los Angeles star receiver went down to the ground in pain and clutched his left knee.

In 2020, he tore an ACL in that same knee as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. went to the locker room with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee -- the same knee in which he tore his ACL in October 2020 with the #Browns #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. went to the locker room with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee -- the same knee in which he tore his ACL in October 2020 with the #Browns.

NFL analyst and former NFL star Michael Robinson believes the injury may be just what the receiver needs to stay in Los Angeles as a member of the Rams next season.

“I honestly think that injury, though, is gonna make Odell even more hungry to come back next year," Robinson said. "And I think it's a blessing in disguise for the Los Angeles Rams, the team, and the front office because I think Odell might take less to come back. I think he may do whatever he wants to do to stay in Hollywood just because he may not have thought he was that big part of the win. Even though I think he was one of the most exciting guys on the field. Yeah, I think it may have been a blessing in disguise to go down Odell a little injured.”

Beckham was acquired at the trading deadline this season after being released by the Cleveland Browns. He signed a one-year deal, which makes him a free agent after the season.

Michael Robinson is of the belief that Beckham's play during the season and in the early parts of the Super Bowl was enough to warrant a major payday from other interested teams.

The injury, however, sheds doubt, which may cause the former LSU standout receiver to remain with Los Angeles.

Beckham started the game off hot by hauling in a 17-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Due to the unfortunate injury, Beckham exited the game with only two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

There has not yet been official word on the extent of the severity of the injury, but that will be determined later on Monday and made public.

Can the Los Angeles Rams repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2022?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The Rams went all in this year to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the Westside. Whether they are able to repeat as champions will have a lot to do with which players return and which do not.

Beckham and linebacker Von Miller, who was also acquired around the trade deadline from the Denver Broncos, are both free agents and can sign with other teams if they so choose. Miller had two tackles and two key sacks in the game and will likely be coveted by several teams.

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald, has also been rumored to be speculating about retiring and had this to say after the game:

"This game is never promised (as to) what can happen. I’ve been blessed and privileged to have the opportunity to play at a high level for eight years. So I’m just going to live in the moment right now."

NFL Network @nflnetwork



on what he is doing next season



@RamsNFL | #RamsHouse “This game is never promised what can happen. I’ve been blessed and privileged to have the opportunity to play at a high level for eight years. So I’m just going to live in the moment right now. @AaronDonald97 on what he is doing next season “This game is never promised what can happen. I’ve been blessed and privileged to have the opportunity to play at a high level for eight years. So I’m just going to live in the moment right now.@AaronDonald97 on what he is doing next season @RamsNFL | #RamsHouse https://t.co/9XRGt3LZIY

For the Rams to make it back to the big game next season, they will likely need Donald as he sets the tone for the team (he finished the game with four tackles and two sacks).

Also Read Article Continues below

With a very talented group of teams in the NFC and several free agents, it's unlikely the Rams will return to the big game next year. But they certainly won't go quietly into the night after getting their first taste of a Super Bowl victory.

Edited by Piyush Bisht