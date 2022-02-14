Odell Beckham Jr. injury: What happened to Rams WR in Super Bowl 2022?

Odell Beckham Jr. got off to an amazing start in Sunday's Super Bowl. He caught a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to open the scoring. This gave the Los Angeles Rams an early 7-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.

But then disaster seemed to strike in the second quarter. The receiver was attempting to make a catch when he crumpled to the ground, clutching his knee.

This was obviously a concern as Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the same knee in 2020 with the Cleveland Browns. That too came against the Bengals.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. went to the locker room with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee -- the same knee in which he tore his ACL in October 2020 with the #Browns #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. went to the locker room with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee -- the same knee in which he tore his ACL in October 2020 with the #Browns.

Any non-contact injury is tough to see and could mean a serious injury has taken place. That left fans waiting for any kind of update regarding the receiver's status.

What happened to Odell Beckham Jr. in the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

An update was provided shortly after by Rams reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue Odell Beckham Jr (knee) is questionable to return. Odell Beckham Jr (knee) is questionable to return.

He was ruled questionable to return as the game headed into halftime. However, it has now been confirmed that Beckham will sit the rest of the game out.

The injury ends a great bounce back season for the wide receiver.

He resurrected his career out west after not even being able to score a touchdown with Baker Mayfield throwing him the ball while on the Cleveland Browns.

The top fear remains a long-term ACL injury for the star pass-catcher. His touchdown to open the scoring proved he is going to be a hot commodity on the free agent market this offseason.

That was true regardless, yet it cemented the fact he has found his old playing ways with the Rams. But coming off a serious knee injury may hurt his potential earnings, with Los Angeles or any other team.

More updates about the severity of his injury will be revealed in due course.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. makes a sensational catch to score first TD of Super Bowl 2022

Edited by Adam Dickson