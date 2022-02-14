"How bout OBJ now?" - NFL fans rub it into Browns and Baker Mayfield as Odell Beckham Jr. secures Super Bowl ring

Odell Beckham Jr. has his ring. The Los Angeles Rams have won the 2022 NFL Super Bowl, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

For Beckham Jr., it presents vindication for his move from Cleveland to the Rams midseason. After having a torrid time with the AFC team, OBJ swapped teams, and it has paid dividends for the 29-year-old star receiver. OBJ finished the game with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before injuring his knee in the second quarter. He was ruled out shortly after half-time.

Fans were quick to troll Baker Mayfield and the Browns after Beckham Jr. finally won the ring his talent deserves.

Twitter user Lincoln McGuire tore into the Browns over letting OBJ walk out of the organization.

"@bakermayfield @browns How bout OBJ now," the fan wrote. "The @RamsNFL and @obj have their Super Bowl ring!! Where is yours??? You ran him out of town. You lose as usual."

Fans troll Mayfield and Browns over Beckham Jr. Super Bowl win

As expected, with the Rams defeating the Bengals and OBJ playing a pivotal part in the team's success, fans have come out swinging against the AFC team.

One fan posted a video of OBJ in the Super Bowl catching his touchdown pass and mentioned how everyone thought the wide receiver was the problem in Cleveland.

The hits kept coming with another user saying that both Stafford and OBJ can laugh at the Lions and the Browns after the two organizations thought the players were the problem.

Another fan brutally trolled the Browns, saying that OBJ is a Super Bowl champion and that the Browns organization still sucks.

Charles Michael @TheCMichael24 Hey Cleveland ODELL BECKHAM JR IS A SUPER BOWL CHAMPION and CLEVELAND STILL SUCKS!!! Hey Cleveland ODELL BECKHAM JR IS A SUPER BOWL CHAMPION and CLEVELAND STILL SUCKS!!!

The Cleveland-bashnig continued, with one fan stating that OBJ, who was being blamed for the Browns' failures even after he was traded, now had his ring.

Roscoe Patterson @TheReaper24

#SuperBowl Odell Beckham Jr, after being blamed for the mediocrity that is Baker Mayfield even after being traded from Cleveland, got his ring!!!! Odell Beckham Jr, after being blamed for the mediocrity that is Baker Mayfield even after being traded from Cleveland, got his ring!!!!#SuperBowl https://t.co/HxlFNG0DD6

Another Twitter user firmly stated that Odell Beckham Jr. was not the problem when he was in Cleveland.

KB🖤 @KBWrld__ Odell Beckham Jr. was not the problem in Cleveland Odell Beckham Jr. was not the problem in Cleveland 😂

A user by the name of Shea Peters posted that they couldn't be happier for Odell Beckham Jr. getting a ring after he was dragged through the mud with the Browns.

Shea Peters @iamsheabutta I don't think I've ever been happier for someone getting a ring than I am for Odell Beckham Jr...yall dragged that man through the mud from New York to Cleveland. He earned it 🥳🥳🥳 I don't think I've ever been happier for someone getting a ring than I am for Odell Beckham Jr...yall dragged that man through the mud from New York to Cleveland. He earned it 🥳🥳🥳

Somewhat surprisingly, a Browns fan wrote, "S***w you Cleveland," directing their words towards "the hating fans and media."

The Dre Era @TheDreEra

Only intended for the hating fans and media and this is coming from a Browns Fan with a Brain = Screw You Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr. is a Super Bowl Champion.Only intended for the hating fans and media and this is coming from a Browns Fan with a Brain = Screw You Cleveland. #SuperBowl Odell Beckham Jr. is a Super Bowl Champion. Only intended for the hating fans and media and this is coming from a Browns Fan with a Brain = Screw You Cleveland. #SuperBowl

Another fan asked whether OBJ really was the problem in Cleveland.

In a light-hearted dig at the Browns, one Twitter user posted a photo of a man looking upset, writing how Baker Mayfield and the Browns must be feeling after watching their former wideout and the Rams win the Super Bowl.

Chaos_1 @C_3NGIN33R @RamsNFL @obj Baker Mayfield and Cleveland Brown fans watching Odell Beckham Jr. and The LA Rams being crowned Super Bowl Champions @RamsNFL @obj Baker Mayfield and Cleveland Brown fans watching Odell Beckham Jr. and The LA Rams being crowned Super Bowl Champions https://t.co/hATZE2jjvZ

