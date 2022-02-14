WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. makes a sensational catch to score first TD of Super Bowl 2022

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has caught the first touchdown of the 2022 NFL Super Bowl. The 29-year-old wideout hauled in a superb throw by quarterback Matthew Stafford to give the Rams an early lead.

The Rams received the ball first after the Bengals deferred and ultimately punted. The Bengals followed suit in their opening possession to give the ball back to the Rams.

Facing a third-and-three, Stafford dropped back and threw a dime to his star wideout, who caught the first touchdown of the Super Bowl. Watch the catch below:

Beckham Jr. off to fast start

It was a another moment of redemption for Odell Beckham Jr. after he was unceremoniously released by the Cleveland Browns midway through the season. The 29-year-old has got a new lease on life with his new team.

All five of his receiving touchdowns this season have come with the Rams and he has surpassed his receiving yards total from his time with the Browns this season as well. The star receiver had a superb NFC Championship game, catching nine passes for 113 yards to lead the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Now, in the Super Bowl, Beckham Jr. has scored the game's first touchdown in what must feel like a form of validation for his decision to leave the Browns for the Rams.

Winning a Super Bowl ring would cap off a superb second half of the season that has seen him return to the player the entire league knows he can be.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar