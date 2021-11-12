Rams sign OBJ: NFL Twitter reacts to LA signing superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s move to the Los Angeles Rams has sent NFL Twitter in an absolute frenzy. The Rams were already one of the best teams in the entire NFL but they are even better now. Odell Beckham Jr. will join superstar edge rusher Von Miller as new additions to the Rams for the back half of the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Twitter had a lot to say about the Los Angeles Rams signing Odell Beckham Jr.

News that Odell Beckham Jr. had chosen to sign with the Rams over the Green Bay Packers broke around 4:00 Eastern Time. It was then confirmed by the Rams' official Twitter account shortly after.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Browns' WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources.

Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL



Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL

The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎

NFL Twitter immediately blew up after the blockbuster move was announced on social media platforms. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the biggest and most popular superstars in the NFL who was available as a free agent after the Cleveland Browns released him only a few days ago.

NFL players, analysts and even celebrities didn't hesitate to jump on the huge news.

Field Yates @FieldYates Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Odell Beckham, Jr. together.

Good lord.



Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake First look at Odell on the Rams

Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake First look at Odell on the Rams First look at Odell on the Rams https://t.co/xNuv5skm9q

McNeil @Reflog_18 Odell Beckham's dad got Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio paid.

Evan Massey @massey_evan A potentially dangerous fallout of @Schultz_Report report is the future of Davante Adams. If the #Packers' front office did not make Odell feel "all-in" that could impact Adams' free agency decision or desire to stay. He was adamant about his hopes being high for signing Beckham.

chris long @JOEL9ONE



1- guy hasn’t picked from the field since he committed to LSU



2- The Rams were +800 this morning SB futures



chris long @JOEL9ONE

I just had a guy in my mentions talking about Odell ring chasing. Idk if this is a take right now, but
1- guy hasn't picked from the field since he committed to LSU
2- The Rams were +800 this morning SB futures @WynnBET
3- NFL isn't NBA. Even if you are, it's not easy

Consciousness @TangoandCashFF Odell to mcvay when he doesn't get enough targets

NFL analysts are amazed at the offensive depth that he brings to the Rams. They already had a strong wide receiver group with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods but they are now even more dangerous. New quarterback Matthew Stafford will be pleased with the weapons he's been given.

Rams fans are excited about adding another superstar to their roster. They were already one of the Super Bowl favorites this season but now their chances of making that run are even better. They are one of the most balanced teams in the NFL on both offense and defense.

A player as polarizing as Odell Beckham Jr. was sure to spark the entire spectrum of reactions. There are still plenty of doubters out there about the move. Some believe that the Rams are still not good enough to make it out of the loaded NFC conference. They will have stiff competition with teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

Los Angeles is the perfect place for a celebrity like Odell Beckham Jr. He is already one of the most famous athletes in all sports and now that fame can potentially grow even larger. He will fit right into his new home. Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA legend Lebron James was one of the very first to jump on NFL Twitter and welcome Odell Beckham Jr. to his new city.

