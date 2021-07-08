5 strengths and weaknesses for the Los Angeles Rams heading into the 2021-22 season

It's a new era for the Los Angeles Rams after their quarterback trade in January saw Matthew Stafford take the reins in place of Jared Goff. It was evident that Goff was a limiting factor for Sean McVay's offense and the team's hope is that, now with Stafford, the offense can reach an even higher level.

With the McVay-Stafford duo and the defensive stars on the roster, missing the Super Bowl will be a disappointment for Los Angeles in 2021.

Five strengths of the Los Angeles Rams

#1 - Sean McVay

One of the best head coaches in the NFL, McVay is recognized as an offensive genius. Now with a better quarterback, it looks like his offense will produce even more. If McVay and Stafford teaming up produce the expected effect, the Rams will be one of the favorites in the NFC.

#2 - Matthew Stafford

Speaking of Stafford, he arrives in Los Angeles ready to take what Detroit hasn't been able to give him in more than a decade: a playoff victory. With one of the strongest arms in the entire NFL, the Rams' new quarterback could be on his way to the best year of his career, potentializing McVay's excellent offensive system and a versatile, quality group of receivers.

Kyle Shanahan wasn't a huge fan of seeing a division rival get Matthew Stafford. 😅 pic.twitter.com/0IIVSPOvWS — theScore (@theScore) July 7, 2021

#3 - Wide receivers

The receivers' group has been a strong point on the Rams for some years now and this scenario should hold strong in 2021. Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp are two high-quality players that complement each other, and DeSean Jackson adds the vertical weapon the personnel 11 McVay uses need. In addition to them, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell are two young weapons who add the necessary depth to the position.

Donald doesn't need any introduction: he can be argued as the best defender in the entire NF. In the last four years, he has received DPOY honors in three of them. Donald isn't as big as a traditional defensive tackle, but his agility in escaping from blocks and his strength on the point of attack mean that he's capable of single-handedly causing mayhem on virtually every offensive line in the league.

Aaron Donald is the best player in the NFL 🗣 pic.twitter.com/0zS1HeaVzo — PFF (@PFF) June 26, 2021

#5 - Jalen Ramsey

Another player who needs no introduction, Ramsey is the cornerback of any defensive coordinator's dreams, as he has enough quality and athleticism to cover any receiver individually, without a safety covering the deep parts of the field. When you have a player of this quality who can nullify number one receivers, your job's easier.

Five weaknesses of the Los Angeles Rams

#1 - Tight ends

Gerald Everett's departure has given Tyler Higbee unequivocal status as the starter in the tight end position, however, he's not exactly one of the best in the league and the position also lacks depth. The other three names on the roster, together, have five catches and 31 yards in their NFL careers. A Higbee injury would be a tragedy for McVay's 11 personnel.

Higbee has to stay healthy in 2021

#2 - Interior offensive line

When Jared Goff was the quarterback, it was evident how much interior pressure could undermine the entire Los Angeles offense. Stafford is a quarterback who suffers less when pressured from the inside, but the sector is still below average and a problem for the Rams; the tackles are still solid with Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein, however, the interior is quite problematic.

#3 - Defensive line depth

The same goes for the defensive line, which has few proven names on the professional level except for Aaron Donald. The departure of the underrated Michael Brockers took some quality out of the unit, which urgently needs A’Shawn Robinson to have a breakout year to take advantage of the opportunities Donald's presence creates for the rest of the line.

#4 - EDGE depth

While we're talking about the opportunities Aaron Donald creates for the rest of the defense, the Rams EDGEs are another group that badly needs to improve in 2021. Leonard Floyd had a great year and was rewarded with a contract extension, but no other name inspires confidence, especially after Morgan Fox left for the Carolina Panthers.

#5 - Slot corner

Finally, a quiet weakness in the Rams' defense is the slot corner position, which was practically vacant with the departure of the good Troy Hill for the Cleveland Browns in free agency. Los Angeles is hoping rookie Robert Rochell will fill the spot, but that's asking a lot of a fourth-rounder. The position's likely to be one of the team's problems in 2021.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar