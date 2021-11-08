Von Miller takes to Instagram to lure OBJ to the Rams 

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller became a member of the Los Angeles Rams after 11 years with the Denver Broncos. He is now trying to bring a 3x Pro Bowler with him to the City of Angels.

That player is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was released by the Browns on Friday. Miller wasted no time in his desire to bring Beckham Jr. to the Rams.

Von Miller believes Beckham could help bring a championship to the Rams.

Von Miller thinks Odell could be another piece to a championship team and took to Twitter to voice those concerns.

Miller is 2nd among active players in career sacks with 110.5 and 4th with 142 tackles for loss. There is no doubt that the addition of Beckham would add another weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Rams parted ways with another 3x Pro Bowl receiver in Desean Jackson. Jackson had only 15 targets with eight receptions for 221 yards and one touchdown in seven games for the Rams.

The question for Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay is would they consider it?

Odell Beckham Jr. has averaged 80.3 receiving yards per game in his 8-year NFL career, five of which were with the Giants. His time with the Browns is where there is a sharp decline in his stats.

In 29 games with the Browns, he averaged 54.7 receiving yards with seven touchdowns. He averaged 92.7 receiving yards and 44 TDs with the Giants.

Does Von Miller have the right idea?

Wide Receiever Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams could give Beckham a look to add to their receivers room that has Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods in it. OBJ will likely pass-through waivers, making him a free agent.

Should a team get him off waivers, the Browns will pay Beckham the rest of his salary for the 2021 season. Beckham’s salary is $7.25 million.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Can we get OBJ to the Rams as well? Can we get OBJ to the Rams as well?

The Browns will give him $4.25 million if he does go through the waiver process. If the Rams are in the mix for Beckham’s services, they have around $2.95 million in cap space.

A factor for the Rams may not be a financial one. It is more of a question of whether he can fit into the locker room and not about his talent.

Von Miller still feels that Beckham Jr. has something left in the tank. He is 29 years old and is a player who needs a team to take a flyer on him.

As for Miller, he adds another threat on defense with All-Pros Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the possible addition of Beckham, the Rams could be the second consecutive team to host the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Edited by LeRon Haire