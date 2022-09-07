"Just a T from EGOT": Fans rejoice as Adele wins her first Creative Arts Emmy

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Adele won an Emmy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. She secured a win in the category of outstanding variety special for her CBS television special, One Night Only.

She is already a recipient of 15 Grammy Awards and one Oscar award. With the Emmy, the singer-songwriter is now only a Tony Award away from achieving the title of EGOT.

Adele @Adele Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you Ben for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO 🤣 Thank you so much @TelevisionAcad I’m so so honored to receive this. Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you Ben for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO 🤣 Thank you so much @TelevisionAcad I’m so so honored to receive this. https://t.co/8viAcENNS9

EGOT is used to refer to those stars who have received at least one each of the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards. Currently, there are 17 names on the EGOT list, including greats such as Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and more.

Following Adele's Emmy award win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, fans took to social media to celebrate her victory. Many also pointed out that she is now very close to achieving EGOT status.

Erik Anderson @awards_watch Adele won an Emmy tonight, making her just a T from EGOT Adele won an Emmy tonight, making her just a T from EGOT

Fans overjoyed after Adele wins an Emmy Award

Adele was trending online immediately after she took home the Emmy for outstanding variety special for her work in One Night Only. For the special occasion, Twitter users flooded the social media platform to express their joy and pen down congratulatory messages.

Here are some of the reactions:

Emmy voters when ADELE started singing love is a game



Emmy voters when ADELE started singing love is a game https://t.co/hBPKuWzcMm

Fred @FredAdkins_ Adele deserves that Emmy for this performance alone Adele deserves that Emmy for this performance alone https://t.co/NPoE8tgiC7

Monster Reactions @LMonsterReacts Adele won her Emmy fair and square. Her special was amazing and it had a huge impact when it came out. Fuck the Emmys tho. They’ve literally hated Gaga since day one. They’ve mistreated her numerous times before. Adele won her Emmy fair and square. Her special was amazing and it had a huge impact when it came out. Fuck the Emmys tho. They’ve literally hated Gaga since day one. They’ve mistreated her numerous times before.

Denča @Denyy_B It's really nice to see so many people being happy for Adele and her Emmy win... and for those of you fuming, better luck next time! 🤭 It's really nice to see so many people being happy for Adele and her Emmy win... and for those of you fuming, better luck next time! 🤭

Remember when Adele won her first emmy award for this concert and became an EGO? See, that's the power of ADELE.

Remember when Adele won her first emmy award for this concert and became an EGO? See, that’s the power of ADELE. https://t.co/7x8KizKDKQ

🪐Brandi³⁰ @30eradaydreamer @Adele @TelevisionAcad My heart is so incredibly happy for you Adele. The entire production was just amazing! You definitely know how to go after what it is you want & nothing stops you. I love seeing how truly happy you are. You look amazing btw, absolutely love the curly hair. @Adele @TelevisionAcad My heart is so incredibly happy for you Adele. The entire production was just amazing! You definitely know how to go after what it is you want & nothing stops you. I love seeing how truly happy you are. You look amazing btw, absolutely love the curly hair.

A quick look at Adele's other achievements

The 34-year-old singer's successful career has earned her 12 Brit Awards, 15 Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, one Golden Globe Award and now one Primetime Emmy Award.

She has also been the recipient of an Academy Award in the category of Best Original Song for her work in Skyfall, a song recorded for the James Bond film released in 2012.

The Academy @TheAcademy



"Skyfall" was the first Bond song to win Best Original Song. Academy Award winner @Adele with her Oscar for Best Original Song for 007's "Skyfall.""Skyfall" was the first Bond song to win Best Original Song. Academy Award winner @Adele with her Oscar for Best Original Song for 007's "Skyfall.""Skyfall" was the first Bond song to win Best Original Song. https://t.co/CpnUwurq7a

About the CBS special, One Night Only

One Night Only premiered on November 14, 2021, on CBS and Paramount+. It was watched by around 10.33 million people and was the most-watched television special until the 93rd Academy Awards in April 2021.

The show swept up five awards from all five of its nominations at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held on September 3, 2022.

The special started with Adele performing Hello, before going on to sing three then-unreleased songs – I Drink Wine, Hold On and Love Is a Game – from her fourth album, 30.

That apart, the show featured an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Adele spoke about her then-new album, 30, alongside stories that inspired her songs. The conversation included discussions on her divorce and its aftermath, weight loss, and raising her son.

Guests on the special included several well-known names from the entertainment industry like Drake, Selena Gomez, Aaron Paul, Sarah Paulson, Bradley Cooper, James Corden, Nicole Richie, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more.

