"Just a T from EGOT": Fans rejoice as Adele wins her first Creative Arts Emmy

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Adele won an Emmy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. She secured a win in the category of outstanding variety special for her CBS television special, One Night Only.
She is already a recipient of 15 Grammy Awards and one Oscar award. With the Emmy, the singer-songwriter is now only a Tony Award away from achieving the title of EGOT.
EGOT is used to refer to those stars who have received at least one each of the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards. Currently, there are 17 names on the EGOT list, including greats such as Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and more.
Following Adele's Emmy award win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, fans took to social media to celebrate her victory. Many also pointed out that she is now very close to achieving EGOT status.
Fans overjoyed after Adele wins an Emmy Award
Adele was trending online immediately after she took home the Emmy for outstanding variety special for her work in One Night Only. For the special occasion, Twitter users flooded the social media platform to express their joy and pen down congratulatory messages.
Here are some of the reactions:
A quick look at Adele's other achievements
The 34-year-old singer's successful career has earned her 12 Brit Awards, 15 Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, one Golden Globe Award and now one Primetime Emmy Award.
She has also been the recipient of an Academy Award in the category of Best Original Song for her work in Skyfall, a song recorded for the James Bond film released in 2012.
About the CBS special, One Night Only
One Night Only premiered on November 14, 2021, on CBS and Paramount+. It was watched by around 10.33 million people and was the most-watched television special until the 93rd Academy Awards in April 2021.
The show swept up five awards from all five of its nominations at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held on September 3, 2022.
The special started with Adele performing Hello, before going on to sing three then-unreleased songs – I Drink Wine, Hold On and Love Is a Game – from her fourth album, 30.
That apart, the show featured an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Adele spoke about her then-new album, 30, alongside stories that inspired her songs. The conversation included discussions on her divorce and its aftermath, weight loss, and raising her son.
Guests on the special included several well-known names from the entertainment industry like Drake, Selena Gomez, Aaron Paul, Sarah Paulson, Bradley Cooper, James Corden, Nicole Richie, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more.