Who are Annaleigh Ashford’s parents? Tony Award winner surprises her mom and dad in Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 Episode 4

In the latest episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation, Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will surprise her parents, Chris Swanson, a small-business owner, and Holli Swanson, an elementary school gym teacher, with a home renovation.

In Episode 4, the actress will go all out and change the look of the kitchen and all the other rooms keeping in mind the color palette of her parents' choice. The new episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation will air on Friday, August 19 at 8.00 pm ET/PT.

Secret Celebrity Renovation: All about Annaleigh Ashford's home makeover plans

The most recent episode will feature actress Annaleigh Ashford returning to her parents' Denver home to completely renovate it. The following is the synopsis for Secret Celebrity Renovation episode 4:

"Actress Annaleigh Ashford returns to her childhood home in Denver to give her recently retired mother the home renovation of her dreams."

In the episode's sneak peek, Annaleigh mentions being motivated by her desire to give her mother (and father) an unforgettable gift: a complete home makeover, because her mother has always prioritized her ambitions.

She takes designer Sabrina Soto and resident contractor Boston Rob Mariano on a house tour to give them an idea of what their parents like. Ashford begins with the "super big" dark kitchen, which has "fifty shades of brown."

Bob finds the small pantry with a rectangular shape in the middle of the wall to be the most exciting feature among all of these. Getting rid of it and giving Holli some additional storage space is something he simply "can't wait to do."

Annaleigh and the team then set in motion the process of renovation by packing all the kitchen items, including around 17 water bottles, in a box.

At the end, Annaleigh presents her parents with a "brand-new living room, dining room, kitchen, and TV room, equipped with an entertainment center and custom-built bar," which makes them emotional.

The You Can't Take it With You actress receives an emotional surprise while taking a break from renovations as well. Her first show's cast, Ruthless, paid her a visit, which made her very happy.

Who is Annaleigh Ashford?

Annaleigh Ashford is an American actress, dancer, and singer best known for her roles as Betty DiMello in Showtime's period drama Masters of S*x, Lauren in Kinky Boots, and Essie Carmichael in You Can't Take it With You. Among her other remarkable television and movie credits are Unbelievable and Bad Education. She even received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in You Can't Take It With You.

Annaleigh disliked running as a child but enjoyed dancing. Her mother enrolled her in a dance studio to help her grow as a dancer. Annaleigh's professional career began at the age of nine, when she was cast as Tina Denmark in Ruthless! She graduated from Wheat Ridge High School at the age of 16 and then went on to Marymount Manhattan College, where she earned a theatre degree at the age of 19.

After carving her niche in the entertainment industry, the actress married fellow actor Joe Tapper in 2013 and welcomed their first born child, a boy, in 2016.

Tune in to Secret Celebrity Renovation on CBS Television Network on Friday to watch Annaleigh’s surprise. The show is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

