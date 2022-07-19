What is Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano’s net worth? Survivor alum joins the design team in CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation

Secret Celebrity Renovation is back with Rob Mariano, an American reality TV celebrity who has appeared on multiple reality shows. He got his first taste of fame after appearing on CBS’s Survivor in 2002.

Joining Boston Rob this season will be Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight and Sabrina Soto. The show will premiere on Friday, July 22 at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Rob Mariano appeared on Secret Celebrity Renovation last season as a celebrity who gifted his parents a home renovation and is now ready to help others make a grand gesture for their loved ones.

This reality show aims to help celebrities from different fields give back to someone who has helped them reach where they are today in the form of a secret home renovation.

Secret Celebrity Renovation star's net worth explored

Boston Rob has undertaken multiple projects on screen, both individually as well as with his wife Amber, which has earned him a net worth of $2 million.

Rob Mariano has left an impact on the reality TV world, especially on Survivor fans. He first appeared on CBS’s Survivor: Marqueses in 2002 at the age of 25 and made his latest appearance during the show’s season 40 which he said would be his last. He met his wife on the set of Survivor: All-Stars.

Rob Mariano has spent the majority of his life on screen, he has become such an integral part of the CBS network that when this Secret Celebrity Renovation star and Amber Brkich got married, millions of viewers were a part of it as CBS streamed a two-hour long special, Rob and Amber get married.

The Robfather has appeared on two additional seasons of Survivor, Heroes vs. Villians and Redemption Island in 2010 and 2011 respectively. He was then asked to return for the show’s season 39, Islands of the Idols in 2019.

Before moving on to other projects like Secret Celebrity Renovation, Rob Mariano and his wife, Amber Brkich Mariano, appeared on season 40 of Survivor: Winners at War. After which, he decided to part ways with the show for good.

As part of his Survivor journey, Rob has spent 188 days on the island. He is the only contestant to have appeared on the show for 4 seasons as a contestant and mentor.

Branching out in front of the cameras

Secret Celebrity Renovation star Rob Mariana has appeared on two seasons of The Amazing Race with his wife and even starred in his own reality show called Rob to the rescue.

He and Amber also filmed a 10 episode show with the Fox Reality Channel in 2007, Rob and Amber: Against the Odds, which was set in Las Vegas.

IMDb summarized the show as:

“Rob and Amber Mariano head to Las Vegas, where Rob wants to use their Survivor and Amazing Race winnings to fund his dream of becoming a professional poker player. Will Amber support him in this venture? Cameras document the ups and downs of their relationship as they take on the pressures of their new life in the fast lane.”

Rob Mariano was also one of the executive producers of the show. He recently came out with another original series called Boston Rob Does Beantown, and viewers can stream the show on Very Local.

Rob Mariano launched his first book, The Boston Rob Rulebook, in 2013. The book contains the wisdom he has acquired over the years and wishes to share with other people. It is about life lessons served with some wit on the side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far