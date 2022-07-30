Secret Celebrity Renovation: Why did Billy Gardell choose to give back to his best friend's mum Marianne O’Connell? 

Secret Celebrity Renovation returned to CBS for an all-new emotional episode on Friday night. After a successful Season 1, the reality TV series is back for season 2 with a list of celebrities who want to give back to the people closest to them. The Season 2 premiere featured Bob Hearts Abishola star Billy Gardell wanting to give back to his best friend Jow O'Connell's mum, Marianne O'Connell.

Episode 1 of this season of Secret Celebrity Renovation showcased Billy returning to his hometown to renovate and surprise his best friend's mum Marianne. Though it was mostly a fun experience, it was filled with equally emotional moments.

Billy chose Marianne because of what she had done for him throughout his childhood. The actor considered it a huge honor to be able to give her something in return.

Billy Gardell opened up about why he picked Marianne as his top choice for Secret Celebrity Renovation

Billy returned to Pittsburgh to surprise his best friend's mother Marianne with a secret renovation. The Secret Celebrity Renovation star shared that he had been best friends with Joe for over 27 years, saying that he had been with him through all his ups and downs.

He opened up about how in Pittsburgh, people weren't always keen on encouraging others. Marianne, however, was different. The Secret Celebrity Renovation star shared that when he and Joe were planning on going to California to chase their dream, Marianne was one of the people who believed in them.

She encouraged both of them and told them that they could accomplish their dream if they worked hard enough. Billy added that Marianne also had a special way of greeting him, and that whenever he met her, he felt like the only person in the world.

The Secret Celebrity Renovation star shared that he didn't want to do this just to thank Marianne, but to also express his respect towards his best friend who had been his ride or die.

During his confessional he shared that Marianne had lived alone ever since her husband passed. He continued to add:

"When you get successful, it's very important to come back and pay back the people that inspired you as you went. They help you reassure yourself that you can succeed, and she was absolutely one of those people in my life."

Billy wanted to renovate Marianne's house to let her know how much she meant to him.

Revamped bedroom, three-season room and more: Exploring Billy Gardell's renovations to Marianne's home in Secret Celebrity Renovation

Survivor's Boston Rob Mariano and Sabrina Soto decided to get rid of the back porch and turn it into a three-season room for Marianne, making it a new hangout spot for her and her family. Rob shared that a three-season room was not an easy renovation because there had to be a new foundation, new walls and new windows installed. It was basically like building an extension.

Sabrina Soto decided to remove the barbed wire fence and add a white picket fence. She also went on to revamp Marianne's backyard into a nice spot where she could barbeque and just sit out and have a fun time with her family.

Marianne's bedroom was small, so it was an easy renovation for the team. Overall, they wanted to create a space fit for a queen. They ripped out the carpet and varnished the wooden floors. Addtionally, they brightened up the room and gave the space a facelift to modern comfy-cozy with a new bedroom set and beautiful artwork. They also installed textured wallpaper.

After two weeks of renovations, Marianne's new home was ready for the reveal. Walking into her backyard and noticing how different it looked, Marianne was surprised and couldn't hold back her tears. She shared that if her husband was there, he would've probably cried as well.

She was overjoyed with the effort put in and the changes made to beautify her home. She thanked Billy and the entire Secret Celebrity Renovation team for surprising her.

Secret Celebrity Renovation airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

