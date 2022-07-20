Who is Nischelle Turner? Journalist all set to host CBS' Secret Celebrity Renovation

Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight is set to host the second season of Secret Celebrity Renovation, where she will help famous personalities make a grand gesture and give a surprise makeover to the homes of those who have helped them climb the ladder of success.

Turner is a journalist and correspondent for CNN Entertainment and New Day, based in NYC. She joined the network in 2011, became a part of Entertainment Tonight as a correspondent in 2014, and was named co-host in 2021. The 46-year-old journalist and anchor has won four Emmy Awards so far.

The Secret Celebrity Renovation host hosted the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards this year along with Kevin Fraizer.

Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 is set to air on July 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET on the CBS network. Joining Turner this season will be interior designer Sabrina Soto and Survivor alum Rob Mariano.

Nischelle Turner's background: Early life, career, achievements and more explored

Turner was born on February 11, 1975, in Columbia, Missouri, and was raised by her mother and her extended family. She completed her elementary and high school education at Rock Bridge Elementary.

After dropping out in her junior year at the University of Kentucky to pursue a career in journalism, in 1998, she graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and broadcast media news.

Turner's first job was with WEHT, the ABC affiliate in Indiana, where she worked as a fill-in anchor and reporter.

In 2002, she joined WVUE-TV FOX8 in New Orleans as a weekday reporter and weekend anchor. In 2004, she moved to Los Angeles and started working for KTTV. During her time at KTTV, she worked as a reporter on Good Day LA and as an anchor for Good Day LA Weekend.

Post Good Day LA, Turner returned to New Orleans to cover Hurricane Katrina, which won her several journalistic awards.

In 2007, the Secret Celebrity Renovation host joined Fox NFL Sunday as a sideline reporter in addition to covering baseball and basketball.

After spending two years at Fox, she became the host of Extra in Essence in 2009, an online entertainment show focusing on Hollywood’s biggest stars. Her role as the host opened many doors for her in the entertainment industry, eventually leading her to the red carpet.

Jeff Zucker, the president of the CNN network, was so impressed with Nischelle Turner’s work that the network eventually offered her a full-time position as an entertainment correspondent and even gave Turner her very own show in New York in 2011.

During her time at CNN, she made a name for herself in the industry owing to her coverage of the death of Whitney Houston.

When Entertainment Tonight offered her a job on the other side of the country in 2014, Jeff Zucker proposed that she do both shows. She agreed and started working for Entertainment Tonight full-time while contributing to entertainment segments at CNN.

In the 40 years that Entertainment Tonight has been on the air, Turner is the first woman of color to be named a co-host on the show. This is also the first time ET has been anchored entirely by people of color like Nischelle Turner and Kevin Fraizer.

Alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Turner currently co-hosts a podcast called the Big Podcast.

She actively advocates representation in the industry, so young people, especially people of color, can watch someone who resembles them on-screen.

Everything we know about the new season of Secret Celebrity Renovation

Secret Celebrity Renovation is set to return on July 22 on the CBS network with Nischelle Turner as host. Sabrina Soto will be a part of her team for the second time with Boston Rob, who appeared in Season 1 as a celebrity.

Celebrities who will surprise their loved ones with a secret home renovation this season include Shaquille O'Neal, Nathan Chen, Debbie Gibson and Kandi Burruss. Secret Celebrity Renovation Season 2 will also feature famous personalities like Nicole Scherzinger, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Billy Gardell, Annaleigh Ashford, Devin Booker, and Aaron Donald.

