"I'm on your a** when it comes to these academics" - Shaquille O'Neal flexes his 4 academic degrees, banters with Spice Adams and Nischelle Turner over pronunciation of words

Shaquille O'Neal continues to blaze the trail, taking up new challenges and crushing them. Despite his involvement in a million and one things, he has always found time to conquer new ground, following trends and owning whatever space he finds himself in.

His podcast, "The Big Podcast with Shaq," is an example of such excellence. The podcast, which isn't your typical sports podcast, covers an array of topics that extend far beyond just sports. From music to pop culture, the podcast has proved to be fun, insightful, controversial and all-round entertaining.

On the podcast's latest episode - The Big Zookeeper, Shaquille O'Neal and Spice Adams were tasked with playing a word pronunciation game by Nischelle Turner. O'Neal showed his versatility in pronouncing a variety of exotic words in amusing fashion. However, O'Neal said that despite his jovial and playful nature, he has four degrees to his name, pointing out that his academic prowess is nothing to ridicule.

"I have four degrees, don't ever get it twisted with me, I may act crazy but I'm on your ass when it comes to these academics."

Shaquille O'Neal left Louisiana State University after three years as he was drafted into the NBA in 1992 by the Orlando Magic, abandoning his degree in the process. Having promised his parents he'd secure a degree, O'Neal went back to completing his education and securing a BA in General Studies in 2000.

“I promised my parents I’d do it, I promised myself I’d do it. It took eight years, it should have taken six or seven. I had some other engagements.”

In 2005, with the advantage offered by online learning, O'Neal got himself an MBA (Masters in Business Administration) degree from the University of Phoenix. Another feather to his educational cap. He described the degree as "something to have on my resume for when I go back into reality."

His love for public speaking and the broadcasting world led him to the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University in 2009. Here he attended the Sportcaster U. broadcasting training camp, preparing himself for a career in sports journalism.

The Hall of Famer also secured a doctorate at Barry University in 2012. He began his educational doctorate in Human Resource Development as he drew close to the end of his career in the NBA, after spending a fulfilling 19 years in the league. In which he won four championship rings to go along with his four degrees that he has now.

