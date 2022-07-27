Which year did Annaleigh Ashford win Tony Awards? Actress’ career explored ahead of her appearance in Secret Celebrity Renovation

Secret Celebrity Renovation is back on CBS with a new season that will premiere on July 29. This season will be hosted by Nischelle Turner and joining her will be celebrity interior designer Sabrina Soto with Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano.

The show will follow celebrities as they surprise their loved ones with a secret home renovation as a token of appreciation for all the support they have provided throughout their journey to fame.

Joining the list of celebrities this season is the 2015 Tony Award-winning American actress Annaleigh Ashford.

Secret Celebrity Renovation guest Annaleigh Ashford is a Broadway regular

37-year-old American actress, singer, and dancer Annaleigh Ashford got her start in the theater at the early age of 9 when she was cast as Tina Denmark, the lead in the musical Ruthless! back home in Denver. It is no surprise that she was awarded Best Featured Actress for her performance in You Can't Take it With You at the Tony Awards in 2015, based on her years on Broadway. She was also nominated for a Tony in 2013 for her role in Kinky Boots.

The star, set to appear on Secret Celebrity Renovation, was born and raised in Denver, Colorado. She enrolled in her first ever dance lessons at the age of 6 at Kit Andree's Dance and Performing Arts Center. At 14, she was named "The Teen to Watch" by the Rocky Mountain News.

She graduated from Wheat Ridge High School and went on to attend Marymount Manhattan College, where she received her degree in theater.

In 2004, the Secret Celebrity Renovation guest expanded her network by hanging out in New York's Lower East Side nightclubs where she met the nightlife personality Lady Starlight. The local rock DJ introduced her to more people, which led to her performing in Feeling Electric as Natalie at the New York Musical Threatre Festival in 2005.

She got her big break after finishing college on the first National Tour of Wicked, where she played Pfanne, one of Glinda's friends, and was also the understudy of Glinda.

She then debuted on Broadway as Margot in Legally Blonde: The Musical in 2006 and also appeared on MTV's televised airing.

She then worked on a musical adaptation of Catch Me if You Can as Brenda Strong. This was also the year she returned to work on Wicked in the lead role, this time replacing Kendra Kassebaum.

In 2008, she made her film debut with a small role in Sex and the City: The Movie and appeared in the film Rachel Getting Married as a counter girl.

Ashford then made her directorial debut at Birdland Jazz Club by directing Jay Armstrong Johnson's solo concert, which received a lot of attention and appreciation.

From June to August 2012, she appeared in the Off-Broadway musical Dogfight as a toothless hooker named Marcy and in 2012, she worked as a voice over artist for the animated movie Frozen as one of the trolls.

In 2014, she released her first ever single Another Time (Andrew's Song) on iTunes. Will Van Dyke was the musical director and lyricist for the song and was also the featured pianist. Her debut album was released in November 2015.

This was also the year the Secret Celebrity Renovation star played Essie Carmichael in You Can't Take It with You on Broadway.

She has been a part of several productions, both on Broadway and off-Broadway, including her role in Sunday in the Park with George as Dot/Marie and her role in the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park Production of A Midnight Night's Dream as Helena.

The Secret Celebrity Renovation star starred in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story in 2017 as Elizabeth Cote. She then proceeded to join Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York, which was set for release in 2018.

She also appeared in Second Act as Hildy opposite Vanessa Hudgens.

In 2018, the Secret Celebrity Renovation star appeared on ABC's Three Rivers.

Anneleigh Ashford will now appear on CBS Secret Celebrity Renovation season 2 where she will surprise someone in her life with a grand home renovation.

