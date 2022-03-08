Pamela Anderson's Broadway debut: Everything we know so far

Pamela Anderson is taking a leap from screen to stage. On April 12, the actress and model will join the cast of the long-running musical Chicago at the Ambassador Theater as murderess Roxie Hart for a limited eight-week engagement. Anderson is expected to join the revival production shortly after it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Details on Pamela Anderson's Broadway debut

Production details of Chicago

Chicago was an instant sensation when it first hit the stage in 1975, with music and lyrics by hit-making team John Kander and Fred Ebb and choreography by the legendary and beloved Bob Fosse.

It's no surprise that the musical garnered six Tony Awards in 1997, thanks to a revival team that included producers Barry and Fran Weissler, director Walter Bobbie, and choreographer Ann Reinking.

Christie Brinkley, Brooke Shields, Lisa Rinna, Ashlee Simpson, Robin Givens, and Erika Jayne are just a few of the celebrities who have stepped into Roxie Hart's shoes throughout the years.

The plot of the musical

Chicago follows Roxie, a recently imprisoned woman on trial for the murder of a man with whom she was having an affair.

While incarcerated, she meets long-term inmate Velma Kelly, who, along with numerous other criminals, teaches her the ins and outs of prison life.

Through jazz tunes, cabaret shows, and a humorous script, audiences will be offered a view into the underbelly of the jail system, between disaffected convicts and those who are regarded as celebrities and can sell their scandalous exploits to the press.

Although it was first performed nearly fifty years ago, Chicago's story is still relevant today.

More about Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson described her Broadway debut as a "dream" come true, noting that she has always admired the work of Fosse, Reinking, and Gwen Verdon (the original Roxie).

Anderson claimed that when she does Fosse, she feels free because she can leave her troubles behind and focus solely on music and routines.

Her portrayal of the leading lady comes only a week after Netflix announced their intentions to produce a documentary about the Baywatch star's life.

The documentary, directed by Ryan White, is in response to the Hulu scripted series Pam & Tommy, a dramatic reenactment of Anderson’s famed s*x-tape controversy with Tommy Lee, which Anderson has severely condemned.

Anderson's performance in Chicago will undoubtedly enhance her profile once more as well as serve as a wonderful lead-up to her upcoming documentary, which she claims will tell audiences the "real story."

