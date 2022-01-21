How many times has Pamela Anderson been married? All about her ex-husbands as she splits from Dan Hayhurst 

Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson has called it quits with her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst.

As per media outlet Rolling Stone, a source close to the couple revealed that the 54-year-old actress filed for divorce in Canada, where the duo had shifted to last year.

Adding to the information, the insider also stated that Anderson loves and lives authentically, and their marriage was a "pandemic whirlwind" that eventually came to an end.

The Baywatch star married her builder and bodyguard boyfriend Hayhurst in December 2020 in her native Canada. The duo began dating at the beginning of 2020's COVID-19 lockdown.

Exploring Pamela Anderson's previous marriages

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is a mother of two children. In this article, we look at all five of her marriages over the last 26 years.

Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson tied the knot with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995. The couple walked down the aisle just four days after bumping into each other and made headlines for their leaked s*x tape soon after. Together, they share two sons, Brandon (25) and Dylan (24).

However, the couple separated after he allegedly assaulted her. They had an on-and-off relationship, and after reconciling in 2008, the two separated for good that same year.

Kid Rock

In 2006, Anderson got married to musician Kid Rock. The duo first got together in 2001 and became engaged a year later. They parted ways in 2003. However, three years later, they made their engagement official. Reportedly, Anderson suffered a miscarriage when she was married to Kid Rock. The duo split up in 2007 citing "irreconcilable differences."

Rick Salomon

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon (Image via Getty Images/Donald Bowers)

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2007, the Barb Wire actress revealed she had exchanged rings with Rick Salomon. The two got married in Las Vegas but split just ten weeks later due to irreconcilable differences, and their marriage was annulled in 2008. In 2014, while appearing on the Ellen show again, she said that she and Salomon were "friends with benefits." The duo remarried the same year but got divorced in 2015.

Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters (Image via Getty Images/ Ron Galella)

Anderson was then linked to Jon Peters, whom she had dated during her teenage years. Reportedly, Peters helped Pamela launch her career and asked her hand in marriage only to get rejected because of the 22-year age gap. The pair got married in January 2020 in a secret ceremony but called it off after just 12 days of marriage.

Dan Hayhurst

Also Read Article Continues below

Anderson married her fifth husband Dan Hayhurst in December 2020 after dating for several months. The actress earlier said that she and Hayhurst were head over heels for each other. However, after being together for 13 months, the Raw Justice actress filed for divorce, stating Hayhurst was "unkind and unsupportive," as per Page Six.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee