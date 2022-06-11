5 Best Tony Awards Moments of All Time

The Tony Award, or the Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatres, is considered to be the highest honor in American Theatre. For the last 74 years, the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League have given recognition to many artists and productions through this award. These awards have now become an integral part of the American thespian community.

The 75th iteration of the award ceremony will be held on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. In the Tony Awards' first, a transgender person has been nominated this year - L Morgan Lee for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Let's go through some of the most iconic moments of the Tony Awards till date.

5 Top Moments on the Tony Awards

1) Juanita Hall Becomes First African-American to Win a Tony

Juanita Hall as Bloody Mary in film, South Pacific

Juanita Hall was a theatre and film actress. She is remembered largely for her role as Bloody Mary in South Pacific - the theatrical and cinematic rendition of the book Tales of South Pacific by James Michener. The story was based on American soldiers on a journey to oust Japanese soldiers from an island in the South Pacific Ocean.

South Pacific went on to win nine awards at the 1950 Tony Awards. Meanwhile, Juanita Hall became the first African-American to win a Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical. It was an iconic moment in the American thespian history.

2) The Circle of Life from The Lion King

The cast of The Lion King musical performing The Circle of Life (Image via Brinkhoff-Moegenburg)

The Lion King by Disney Theatrical Productions is one of the longest running shows on Broadway, with over 9500 performances since its release in 1997. The musical was performed at the 1998 Tony Awards Ceremony and was one of the most amazing and elaborate musicals to date.

There have been many more renditions done at many other galas and ceremonies, but the original performance has stood in its spot in theatrical history. The performance features life-sized recreations of the animals and the characters in the story and a spectacular experience tailored by Elton John and Hans Zimmer, among others. This musical was beyond anything done before and moved the audience.

3) The Producers Record Wins Till Date

The Producers by Mel Brookes (Image via Playbill)

The Producers has been the most successful musical at the Tony Awards till date, with a record 12 wins out of 15 nominations. The show essentially won in all the categories it got nominated in and has held the record till now.

The Producers had around 2500 performances before closing in 2007. The premise of the musical follows two theatrical producers who plan to get rich by fradulently showcasing a Broadway flop as successful. However, they get in trouble when the show actually becomes successful.

4) Yorktown by The Hamilton Cast

The Hamilton performance (Image via Joan Marcus)

Hamilton has been one of the most celebrated musicals of recent times, with the story based on the journey of the American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and it went on to win 11 awards out of the record-breaking 16 nominations at the 70th Tony Awards.

However, their performance ofYorktown during the ceremony made it extra special. Their performance, which generally used muskets as props, was choreographed without guns in light of the recent Orlando nightclub shooting. They were even introduced by former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, and the First Lady, Michelle Obama.

5) Neil Patrick Harris performs Sugar Daddy

Neil Patrick Harris in Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Image via Broadway Licensing)

Neil Patrick Harris is known for his affinity for musicals and how often he breaks into one. He has hosted and performed in many Tony Award Ceremonies over the years. However, his performance of Sugar Daddy from the 2014 revived production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been an iconic moment of the Tony Awards. He went on to win a Tony for his performance in the musical.

Playing the role of fictional character Hedwig Robinson, the German queer singer of a rock and roll band, Neil Patrick Harris performed Sugar Daddy. His embodiment of the confidence and sexuality of the character that Hedwig is is absolutely amazing as he plays off famous personalities in the audience like Orlando Bloom, Samuel L. Jackson, Sting and Kevin Bacon. This was hailed as one of his legendary Tony performances.

These were some of the most iconic moments in the Tony Awards till date. Some notable mentions include the time Elaine Stritch's speech was cut short by the orchestra and Bette Midler's reaction to a similar issue. It also includes Lin-Manuel Miranda's acceptance speech for the Best Musical Score in Hamilton, and many more.

Tune in to CBS and Paramount+ on June 12, 2022 for live coverage of the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far