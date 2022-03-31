f(x)'s Luna to make much-awaited Broadway debut in 'KPOP' musical

K-pop idol Luna from girl group f(x) will star in the upcoming Broadway musical KPOP. The singer is set to take on the role of MwE. The pre-events of the musical have already begun with a bang and have been creating a buzz on the internet.

KPOP The Musical on Broadway @KPOPBroadway KPOP is coming to Broadway! Join the fandom at the Circle in the Square Theatre starting October 13, 2022. See Luna, founding member of the leading KPOP group f(x), starring as MwE! KPOP is coming to Broadway! Join the fandom at the Circle in the Square Theatre starting October 13, 2022. See Luna, founding member of the leading KPOP group f(x), starring as MwE! https://t.co/7pOy4PLIuF

The artist debuted as a theater actress in 2010 when she played the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. Luna has made a name for herself and is popularly known as a musical theater genius in South Korea. Her new project will be her first-ever role outside her home country and first-ever appearance in a Broadway musical.

Luna to star in 'KPOP' Broadway musical this fall

On March 30, 2022, the producers of KPOP confirmed that Luna would be making her first-ever Broadway debut on the show, which will be released later this year. The KPOP musical received immense success off-Broadway in 2017 and will now officially play on Broadway in Fall 2022. The announcement has created anticipation among fans and Broadway enthusiasts to see how the cast performs.

Jackson McHenry @McHenryJD Broadway’s KPOP musical announces that Luna will star in the show, opening this October 13 Broadway’s KPOP musical announces that Luna will star in the show, opening this October 13 https://t.co/4BN0gsnQy2

During the official in-person announcement of the KPOP musical at New York’s Korean Cultural Center, the K-pop singer opened up about how lucky and honored she feels to be able to perform on Broadway. She said:

"Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theater has always been one of my biggest passions. Broadway represents the epitome of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture to the fans who travel here from all over the world to see a Broadway musical is an honor of a lifetime."

While discussing the famous musical, producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes stated that the driving force behind the production of the musical is to fuse the vibrant and wildly entertaining world of K-pop with inspiring storytelling in the form of a Broadway musical.

They further stated:

"The result is something that no one has ever seen on stage before. Complete with epic production values, catchy songs, passion, and heart. In the world of K-pop, no one embodies these elements better than Luna. We are thrilled to introduce the Broadway audience to one of the most exciting music superstars in the world."

KPOP is the story of world-famous superstars who work hard for an extravagant one-night-only concert when one musician's inner struggles threaten to ruin one of the biggest labels in the industry. Laced with catchy beats, powerful dance moves, and mind-boggling vocals, KPOP is a wholesome musical experience that portrays relentless discipline, raw talent, and success.

Fans cheer on the K-pop superstar for her new project

Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the singer’s Broadway musical. The update has created anticipation among fans, and they are eagerly waiting to see how the KPOP musical works out on the big stage. Fans sent in their best wishes and congratulated Luna on her role.

kaylee🌷🌱 @itsbwaykaylee @KPOPBroadway I wonder if KPOP will have light stick merch and photo cards lol. Yay circle in the square wow!! @KPOPBroadway I wonder if KPOP will have light stick merch and photo cards lol. Yay circle in the square wow!!

The Legend Queen Luna f(x) Multitalent the best everything love so much #fx #Luna #KPOP #broadway @official__luna @grida_twt @KPOPBroadway @KPOPBroadway Super Happy Very excited happy and Can't wait Very amazing cool Congratulation Luna Proud of youThe Legend Queen Luna f(x) Multitalent the best everything love so much @KPOPBroadway Super Happy Very excited happy and Can't wait Very amazing cool Congratulation Luna Proud of you 💜 👏🎉👍The Legend Queen Luna f(x) Multitalent the best everything love so much 👸💜 #fx #Luna #KPOP #broadway @official__luna @grida_twt @KPOPBroadway

Reeman🌸 @fx_Reeman4 @McHenryJD So excited to see her I'm so proud to be a fan and I know she'll do a great job🥺 @McHenryJD So excited to see her I'm so proud to be a fan and I know she'll do a great job🥺💜💜💜

Meanwhile, the preview performance of the KPOP musical is slated to release on October 13, 2022, at the Circle in the Square Theater in New York City. The opening night of the Broadway musical is scheduled to take place on November 20.

Edited by Danyal Arabi