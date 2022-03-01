FM Entertainment releases official statement after Beomhan shared his traumatic experience in New York 

On February 12, 2022, Beomhan recounted an experience during his live broadcast where he explained to fans why he had a scratch on his neck. He went on to narrate that he was attacked by a homeless man on a subway train in New York City.

Soon enough, FM Entertainment released an official statement addressing the unfortunate event and promised fans to take better care of the idol.

Beomhan is a Chinese-American trainee under FM Entertainment. He is a member of the pre-debut group M.O.N.T Arena and is currently positioned as a rapper.

Beomhan shares his experience about being a victim of hate and crime

The K-pop idol visited New York City as part of his U.S. tour in 2021. Along with his companion and K-pop soloist Jay Chang, Beomhan attended music festivals and events. During his stay, the idol requested a staff member to come with him and explore the 'Big Apple.'

After boarding the train, the musician explained that he heard a homeless man passing racist comments at him. The stranger verbally attacked him and attempted to ask for money.

Despite feeling uncomfortable, the rapper requested that the stranger refrain from using slurs. The man leaned in and tried to assault him by clenching his fist near the idol’s face.

The K-pop idol immediately asked the stranger to back off, which made him aggressive, and he later threatened the musician. The homeless man physically attacked Beomhan and choked him, resulting in a scratch on his neck.

On February 28, 2022, FM Entertainment released an official statement regarding the attack. The agency explained the whole incident and stated:

"Hello, this is FM Entertainment. This is an official statement regarding the subway attack incident that FM trainee Beomhan had experienced during his vacation days in New York. He was verbally assaulted and choked by a homeless man on the subway who had been asking for money."

The agency added:

"As mentioned in the trainee’s live, a staff member who was also on break was present during this incident. Unfortunately it was an unforeseen incident and staff had no way to protect him in the sudden series of events."

FM Entertainment reassured netizens that it would do its best to safeguard the life of the K-pop trainee and provide the necessary treatment and consultation for his recovery.

"We are aware of the severity of this incident and the physical and mental harm Beomhan received. We are making sure he properly recovers through treatment and consultation. In the future we will try our best to take extra precaution and protection for our artists to avoid such encounters."

The agency stated that with the help of the rapper, they would bring about awareness regarding such encounters.

"Our company and Beomhan hope to help bring awareness to society by accounting for these incidents in full detail as we believe that no one should have to go through this sort of assault and have to live in fear."

FM Entertainment ended its statement by apologizing to fans and thanking them for their efforts and support.

"We hope that through the clarification of this event, we can bring more awareness regarding these dangers. We are sorry to cause fans to worry in this process and we thank you guys for all the support and feedback. We promise to take better care of our artists in the future. Thank you."

Fans send their love to Beomhan

Concerned fans took to Twitter to send their recovery wishes to the K-pop trainee and hope that he will feel better after receiving treatment and care. They also showcased their concerns for the staff member and hoped they were safe.

Meanwhile, the K-pop rapper has not made his official debut as of yet. The trainee released his first pre-debut project single, Sun’s Up, followed up by Ashes on August 20, 2021.

