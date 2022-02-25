“I’ll take good care of myself”: MAMAMOO’s Solar tests COVID-19 positive, reassures fans on Instagram

On February 24, RBW announced that MAMAMOO's Solar tested positive for COVID-19. The idol was in close contact with a person who contracted the virus. She has halted all her activities and is resting, stated the agency. She uploaded a story on Instagram to reassure fans that she will “take good care” of herself and that the rest will help her get healthier for solo promotions.

Solar is among many Korean celebrities who have been reported to have tested positive. The idol recently announced her solo comeback,容 : FACE, with a mysterious teaser and even celebrated her 31st birthday a few days ago on February 21.

MAMAMOO’s Solar diagnosed with COVID-19 right after dropping solo comeback teaser

viv @moovivic



#MAMAMOO #마마무 #SOLAR #솔라 @RBW_MAMAMOO Solar is diagnosed with Covid-19. She tested with a self test kit after having contact with a confirmed patient on the 23rd & conducted a PCR test today & tested positive. All schedules will be suspended for the moment Solar is diagnosed with Covid-19. She tested with a self test kit after having contact with a confirmed patient on the 23rd & conducted a PCR test today & tested positive. All schedules will be suspended for the moment#MAMAMOO #마마무 #SOLAR #솔라 @RBW_MAMAMOO https://t.co/eakfg0Lpxo

The storm of Korean celebrities contracting COVID-19 hasn’t seemed to calm down. Along with Park Seo-joon, Lee Jun-young, and Shin Hye-sun, MAMAMOO’s Solar was also announced to have tested positive for the virus on February 24. RBW, the idol’s agency, released a detailed announcement for the same.

On February 23, Solar was notified that she was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. She first used a self-test kit and upon receiving a positive result, underwent PCR testing. The results came out the same. RBW informed fans that she had completed her third dose of vaccination.

Solar is currently resting and taking necessary measures as per health guidelines by authorities. The announcement did not state if she was experiencing any symptoms or not. Soon after, the idol took to Instagram to share a text-based story.

“Thank you for worrying about me. I’ll take this [as a sign] to promote in a healthier way before my solo album comes out. I’ll take good care of myself and come back.”

Solar's story addressing fans (Screenshot via solarkeem/Instagram)

MAMAMOO’s leader and main vocalist, Solar, was in preparation to release her solo comeback mini-album, 容: Face. The idol announced a comeback with a teaser drop on February 22 at midnight KST. The clip shows a white face in a white background with suspenseful music. The title then appears in all its glory.

The release date for Solar’s comeback wasn’t revealed but fans can expect it to be delayed by at least two weeks. Since the idol will be resting in quarantine, promotions for the same - interviews, music show performances, and more - have been halted and will also be delayed.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan