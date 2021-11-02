Who is Jazz Jennings? All about the transgender reality star as she opens up on her 100-pound weight gain

TLC reality show star Jazz Jennings recently revealed her struggles with binge eating disorders on the show “I Am Jazz.” The 21-year-old has detailed her experience as she gained 100 pounds. She also revealed on the show that she has also been fat-shamed by her own family, which has been extremely humiliating for her.

The Harvard University student opened up on the show about how she gained several pounds this summer from binging. Jennings added that her medication had led to an increase in appetite.

On the show, which premieres on November 30, the reality show star gets candid about her figure. The upcoming season revolves around her experience getting back into shape. Episodes also include her family weighing in on her eating habits and putting butter on her pasta for dinner. The transgender reality star, who came out at a young age, says on the show:

“I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated.”

Jazz Jennings was diagnosed with gender dysmorphia when she was four years old

The young adult is best known for her LGBTQ rights activism. Jennings was born male as Jared but accepted her transgender identity when she was just five years old. Her parents assumed she was going through a phase as she started to get more feminine.

The Florida native was diagnosed with gender dysmorphia when she was just four years old and became one of the most publicly documented youngsters on television.

Since then, Jazz Jennings has appeared on several talk shows. Her TLC show “I Am Jazz” focuses on her parents’ journey dealing with societal issues which come with being a transgender girl.

As Jazz Jennings spoke about her struggles with binge-eating, she revealed on the show:

“Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues. I started binge-eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 lbs. heavier, here I am today.”

Clips from the show include Jennings stepping on the weighing scale, which reads 234 lbs.

Jazz Jennings has also written a book, “I Am Jazz,” which details her struggles with being a transgender girl.

Edited by Prem Deshpande