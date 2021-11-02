How much weight did Jazz Jennings gain? Inside 'I Am Jazz' star's troubled life as she gears up for Harvard

The trailer for the latest season of TLC's hit series I Am Jazz has finally arrived. Season 7 releases on November 30, 2021 and fans are clearly very excited. Many viewers were definitely confused after seeing Jazz's sudden weight gain in the trailer.

The reality television star is 100 lbs. heavier this season and opens up about her constant battle with binge eating and poor mental health.

About Jazz Jennings' weight gain

Jazz Jennings wasn't always on the heavier side. The last two years have been extremely difficult for her, leading to an eating disorder. She shared,

"Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues. I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 lbs. heavier, here I am today."

Due to her extreme weight gain, everyday activities became a chore as well. Jazz got candid about the challenges she faced doing the things she used to enjoy while struggling with her weight.

Her unhealthy lifestyle created rifts between her and her family. She confessed:

"I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated."

Back in June, Jazz opened up about her binge eating disorder, saying she wanted to address her weight gain issues and hold herself accountable.

She shared a photo of herself at the time, which has been documented on the new season of I Am Jazz.

About I Am Jazz Season 7

Transgender activist Jazz tries to fight her mental health and overeating issues on the new season of I Am Jazz. The 21-year-old actress is seen preparing for her freshman year at Harvard University.

Here's a sneak peak of the upcoming season:

Season 7 also dives deep into the love life of Jazz's brother, Sander. He goes on an ice skating date with Hope, a transgender woman. The trailer also features RuPaul's Drag Race's runner-up Peppermint having a heart-to-heart conversation with Sander.

The whole family is seen going through major changes as Jazz's brother Griffen enters his second year of law school and her sister Ari moves to Arkansas for her PhD. Jazz's parents learn to live as empty nesters.

I Am Jazz Season 7 premieres on November 30, 2021 at 9.00 pm ET on TLC.

