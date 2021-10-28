Where to watch '7 Little Johnstons' Season 10? Release date, trailer and all about the reality series

TLC's hit reality series, 7 Little Johnstons, is back for Season 10 on November 10th. After Season 9, Trent and Amber received a lot of backlash for pushing their children to move out and become independent too early.

In the new season, Trent and Amber continue to do the same. Even though some of their kids have moved out, the Johnston family manages to spend time together. Season 10 will showcase the family adopting a new child, a vacation to Florida, Alex and Emma’s 16th birthday and a serious discussion on Liz's boyfriend, Brice.

When will 7 Little Johnstons, Season 10 release?

The 7 Little Johnstons Season 10 premieres on Tuesday, November 16 at 9 PM ET/PT. The series will air every Tuesday on TLC.

Official trailer of 7 Little Johnstons, Season 10

The official trailer of 7 Little Johnstons has finally been released. In the trailer, Trent speaks to his children, Alex and Emma, about adding another kid to the family.

“What would you say if we were going to expand our family?” Trent asks.

Alex reacts saying, “Oh my gosh, mom and dad are considering adopting another kid.”

The Johnston's FaceTime the potential family member. The trailer also shares Jonah's moving out process. However, fans have learned that he hasn't shared the news with his girlfriend Ashley as of yet. Anna moves into her own place as well.

Liz celebrates her 2-year anniversary with her partner Brice. The trailer features Brice sharing his feelings for Liz. He says:

“What I see in the future for me and Liz is us just living the rest of our lives together. These two years with her have been nothing but amazing.”

Viewers also witness Amber being worried over her husband leaving his job after 26 years. Watch the trailer here.

7 Little Johnstons Update

Season 9 of 7 Little Johnstons ended with an episode titled “Liz Leaves The Nest.”

The synopsis of the episode reads:

“Elizabeth is the first Johnston child to move out into her own house. Anna hopes to be close behind, but she may not have convinced her parents that she’s responsible enough.”

Fans following the family on Instagram did witness Anna following in her sister's footsteps and moving out into her own space as well.

The reality series, 7 Little Johnstons, Season 10 Premiere Date is on Tuesday, November 16 at 9 PM ET/PT.

Edited by Danyal Arabi