Who is Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife, Vanessa Nadal? Encanto songwriter set to skip Oscars as latter tests positive for Covid

Lin-Manuel Miranda will remain absent from tomorrow’s Academy Awards. The songwriter has been nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for Dos Oruguitas from Walt Disney’s Encanto.

In his most recent tweet, Miranda revealed that his wife Vanessa Nadal has tested positive for Covid-19 and his kids are negative. He stated that he won’t attend the event out of caution and that his wife was doing fine.

Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

This weekend, my wife tested for COVID.

She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested , but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM Made it to Hollywood...This weekend, my wife testedfor COVID.She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM Made it to Hollywood...This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID.She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM

His directorial debut, Tick, Tick … BOOM! is also in the race for two Oscars. His contributions to Encanto helped him get a nod for Best Animated Feature.

Everything known about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s wife

Vanessa Nadal is a popular scientist and lawyer. She holds an engineering degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a law graduate from the Fordham University School of Law.

She was an intern at Johnson & Johnson and law firms Jones Day and King Ramsey Perry & Howell, LLP. She then became an associate at Jones Day and had parallel careers in the fields of medical research and law.

Nadal is trained in different areas of law like civil RICO litigation and the Fair Credit Reporting Act. She is credited with handling various federal, state, and international cases.

She was born on August 18, 1982, and is 39 years old. The name of her parents remains unknown for now.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal’s relationship timeline

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal attended Hunter College High School and never dated as teenagers. The New York Times reported during their wedding in 2010 that the former was never able to talk to Nadal throughout his senior year.

Lin-Samuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal were in the same school (Image via Bruce Gilkas/Getty Images)

The actor came across Vanessa’s Facebook profile in 2005. He invited her to a Freestyle Love Supreme Show, and although she turned up, she didn’t think that Miranda was interested in her. She told The New York Times that it was a huge group, so he didn’t talk to her the whole night.

The rapper managed to ask for Vanessa’s phone number through one of his friends, and the latter eventually realized during a performance of Miranda on another show that she was falling for him.

The duo stood outside after the show and Nadal compared the traffic to her favorite video game, Grand Theft Auto. Lin-Manuel Miranda said in an interview with The New York Times:

“I very coolly said, ‘All right, you’re going to come over to my house tonight, and we’re going to play Grand Theft Auto and watch the Jay-Z movie and listen to Marc Anthony… After that, we very quickly gave each other keys to our apartments.”

The pair tied the knot in 2010. The actor also performed the song Fiddler on the Roof at their wedding reception. Their first son was born in November 2014, and their second son was born in February 2018.

Edited by R. Elahi