"All the nostalgia": 90s kids flood Twitter as Kenan and Kel reunite in Emmys 2022 

Millenials were in for a nostalgic throwback as Emmys 2022 host and SNL actor Kenan Thompson reunited with Kel Mitchell for a guest appearance at the awards ceremony on Monday, September 12.

The friends started their careers on Nickelodeon’s 1994 sketch comedy show All That and then worked for four years on their own show titled Kenan & Kel. They have also worked together on a movie called Good Burger.

At the Emmys 2022, host Kenan Thompson did a bartender sketch with Kumail Nanjiani. During the sketch, Nanjiani pointed at a man with his face down and asked Kenan to take the order of this 'unidentified' man. Kenan was surprised when the man turned out to be Kel Mitchell, who jumped up from his slumped position and asked:

"You know what… can I get a good burger?"

After hugging him, Kenan said:

"Let’s make it two good burgers."

Later, Chris Gardner tweeted about this Good Burger reunion and said that producers reached out to Kel when they found out that he was in NYC for his book tour for Prank Day. Needless to say, fans were delighted by this Emmys surprise.

All the feels, all the nostalgia :')

A "Kenan & Kel" reunion tonight at the #Emmys ...All the feels, all the nostalgia :') A "Kenan & Kel" reunion tonight at the #Emmys...All the feels, all the nostalgia :')https://t.co/rq6yuaKNOx

Emmys 2022: Millenials overjoyed at Kenan and Kel's surprise reunion

Given their long history of working together since the early '90s, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were adored by almost all kids growing up during that time. After seeing the unexpected reunion, fans took to Twitter to express their delight.

Check out some of the reactions:

Kenan and Kel just reunited at the bit.ly/3U2usKa Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger!Kenan and Kel just reunited at the #Emmys Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger!Kenan and Kel just reunited at the #Emmys! 🍔 bit.ly/3U2usKa https://t.co/Uvy9UEcgJU Kenan and Kel together makes me so happy!!!! Kenan and Kel together makes me so happy!!!! 😭😭😭💜💜💜💜#Emmys twitter.com/Variety/status…

A.Z. @TheRealAZJhawks If not that speech, then definitely Kenan and Kel reuniting is the showstopper. #Emmys If not that speech, then definitely Kenan and Kel reuniting is the showstopper. #Emmys

TJ @TerJuan87 I am so damn proud of Kenan man. We've seen him go from All That to Kenan & Kel to Goodburger to SNL and now hosting the #Emmys I am so damn proud of Kenan man. We've seen him go from All That to Kenan & Kel to Goodburger to SNL and now hosting the #Emmys.

Shilpa Rupani @shilparupani This Kenan & Kel “Good Burger” moment during the #emmys has made the entire night worth it. This Kenan & Kel “Good Burger” moment during the #emmys has made the entire night worth it. https://t.co/svq36GmDcP

joey padron @joeypadron #emmys2022 It was great to see Kenan and Kel together at the Emmys. They both are great and funny together. #Emmys It was great to see Kenan and Kel together at the Emmys. They both are great and funny together. #Emmys #emmys2022

In brief, about Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

Kenan and Kel first worked together as teenagers in Nickelodean’s 1994 comic sketch series, All That. Then, premiering in 1996, Kenan & Kel featured the popular duo going on adventures in Chicago.

The show lasted for four years on the Nickelodeon network, with Kel playing the role of Kel Kimble, Kenan Rockmore’s (Thompson) dimwitted best friend. The show was very popular and featured many guest stars, including Britney Spears.

The duo then appeared in Two Heads Are Better Than None and Good Burger.

While rumors in 2012 suggested the two had a feud, Kenan soon dismissed the situation.

Kenan Thompson at the Emmys 2022

Kenan Thompson was the host of the Emmys 2022, which took place on Monday, September 12. The award function opened with Thompson shaking a leg to dance remixes of popular shows like Friends, The Brady Brunch and Law and Order.

Apart from dancing, Thompson also delivered a monologue about the widespread impact of TV, made fun of Netflix by implying that it was in debt, and praised Abbott Elementary for donating their Emmy promotion budget to public schools in need.

The host also left netizens in splits when he took a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history while congratulating Zendaya for her 26th birthday.

